Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH - Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen to a "hold" rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $2.85 price objective on shares of Nyxoah in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Piper Sandler restated an "overweight" rating and set a $7.00 price target (down from $9.00) on shares of Nyxoah in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Nyxoah from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Nyxoah from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $5.96.

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Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Nyxoah

Nyxoah Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of Nyxoah stock opened at $1.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Nyxoah has a 1 year low of $1.26 and a 1 year high of $8.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.07. The company has a market cap of $54.26 million, a P/E ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.61.

Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $7.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 million. Nyxoah had a negative return on equity of 163.73% and a negative net margin of 543.21%. As a group, analysts expect that Nyxoah will post -1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Nyxoah

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NYXH. Heights Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Nyxoah during the 4th quarter worth $3,575,000. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nyxoah in the second quarter valued at about $374,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Nyxoah by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 35,000 shares of the company's stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nyxoah during the 3rd quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Nyxoah by 152.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,878 shares of the company's stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 12,012 shares during the period.

About Nyxoah

Nyxoah SA, headquartered in Mont-Saint-Guibert, Belgium, is a medical technology company focused on neuromodulation therapies for sleep‐disordered breathing. Established in 2018, the company's primary offering is the Genio® system, a minimally invasive bilateral hypoglossal nerve stimulator designed to treat moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). By electrically stimulating the genioglossus muscle, the device helps maintain airway patency during sleep, reducing apnea events and improving overall sleep quality.

The Genio system comprises a small, implantable stimulator positioned submentally and an external activation unit worn by the patient.

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