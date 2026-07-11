Oaktree Acquisition Corp. III Life Sciences (NASDAQ:OACC) Trading 0.2% Higher - What's Next?

Oaktree Acquisition Corp. III Life Sciences (NASDAQ:OACC - Get Free Report)'s share price traded up 0.2% on Friday . The company traded as high as $10.69 and last traded at $10.7140. 191 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 28,144 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.69.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Oaktree Acquisition Corp. III Life Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Sell".

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on OACC

Oaktree Acquisition Corp. III Life Sciences Stock Up 0.2%

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.66.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oaktree Acquisition Corp. III Life Sciences

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Empyrean Capital Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Oaktree Acquisition Corp. III Life Sciences by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP now owns 900,000 shares of the company's stock worth $9,522,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Oaktree Acquisition Corp. III Life Sciences by 88.9% during the second quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC now owns 850,000 shares of the company's stock worth $8,882,000 after buying an additional 400,000 shares during the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP increased its holdings in Oaktree Acquisition Corp. III Life Sciences by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 530,537 shares of the company's stock worth $5,613,000 after buying an additional 30,537 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Oaktree Acquisition Corp. III Life Sciences in the first quarter worth about $5,417,000. Finally, Moore Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Oaktree Acquisition Corp. III Life Sciences in the second quarter valued at about $5,502,000.

Oaktree Acquisition Corp. III Life Sciences Company Profile

Oaktree Acquisition Corp. III Life Sciences NASDAQ: OACC is a special purpose acquisition company (“SPAC”) formed to pursue merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combinations with one or more businesses in the life sciences sector. Incorporated as a Cayman Islands exempted company, OACC is sponsored by Oaktree Capital Management, a global alternative investment firm with a longstanding track record in credit strategies and private equity.

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