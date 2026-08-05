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Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Written by MarketBeat
August 5, 2026
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Key Points

  • Oaktree Specialty Lending reported quarterly EPS of $0.34, missing analysts’ $0.36 estimate by $0.02. Revenue was $69.15 million, slightly below the $69.40 million consensus.
  • Shares fell 0.2% to $12.11, while the company reported a 9.56% return on equity and a 16.66% net margin.
  • Analyst sentiment remains cautious: OCSL has an average “Reduce” rating and a consensus price target of $11.83, with four Hold ratings and one Sell rating.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by September 1st.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL - Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The credit services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.02), FiscalAI reports. The business had revenue of $69.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.40 million. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 16.66%.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:OCSL traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.11. 659,031 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 777,116. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.25 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.95. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a 1-year low of $10.63 and a 1-year high of $14.31.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 1,025.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,163 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,793 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 2nd quarter worth about $149,000. Institutional investors own 36.79% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on OCSL. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Oppenheimer set a $13.00 price objective on Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Oaktree Specialty Lending from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $11.83.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Oaktree Specialty Lending

About Oaktree Specialty Lending

(Get Free Report)

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation NASDAQ: OCSL is a closed-end, externally managed specialty finance company structured as a business development company (BDC). Launched in 2014, Oaktree Specialty Lending provides customized debt solutions to U.S. middle-market companies, with a focus on senior secured loans, second-lien financings, mezzanine debt and select equity co-investments. The company’s investment strategy centers on floating-rate instruments designed to offer downside protection and income potential in varying interest rate environments.

The firm’s portfolio spans a diverse array of industries, including healthcare, technology, energy, business services and consumer products.

Read More

Earnings History for Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL)

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