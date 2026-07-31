Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) Director Sells $143,760.00 in Stock

Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII - Get Free Report) Director M Kevin Mcevoy sold 3,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.92, for a total transaction of $143,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 134,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,427,653.36. The trade was a 2.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

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Oceaneering International Stock Performance

Shares of OII stock traded up $1.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.77. 729,854 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,197,913. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.79 and a 52-week high of $53.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 1.15.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oceaneering International

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in Oceaneering International in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 335.6% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International in the first quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 248.8% in the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,281 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,627 shares in the last quarter. 93.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OII has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Oceaneering International from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Oceaneering International from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Tuesday. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Oceaneering International from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Oceaneering International from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Oceaneering International from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $41.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on OII

Oceaneering International Company Profile

Oceaneering International, Inc is a global provider of engineered services and products primarily to the offshore oil and gas industry, as well as to aerospace, defense, and commercial diving markets. The company specializes in remotely operated vehicles (ROVs), subsea intervention, and inspection services designed to support exploration, production and maintenance activities in challenging underwater environments. In addition to ROV operations, Oceaneering offers asset integrity solutions, specialized tooling, and intervention equipment for pipelines, risers, and flowlines.

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Houston, Texas, Oceaneering has grown through both organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

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