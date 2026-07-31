Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) SVP Christopher Dyer Sells 1,200 Shares

Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII - Get Free Report) SVP Christopher Dyer sold 1,200 shares of Oceaneering International stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.65, for a total value of $57,180.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 14,702 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $700,550.30. This trade represents a 7.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

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Oceaneering International Trading Up 2.4%

NYSE OII traded up $1.13 on Friday, reaching $48.77. The company had a trading volume of 729,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,197,913. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.79 and a 52 week high of $53.98. The stock's 50 day moving average is $40.63 and its 200-day moving average is $36.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 1.15.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Oceaneering International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 335.6% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oceaneering International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 248.8% in the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,281 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares during the period. 93.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OII has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised Oceaneering International from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, July 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Oceaneering International from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Oceaneering International from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Oceaneering International from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Oceaneering International from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Oceaneering International has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Oceaneering International

About Oceaneering International

Oceaneering International, Inc is a global provider of engineered services and products primarily to the offshore oil and gas industry, as well as to aerospace, defense, and commercial diving markets. The company specializes in remotely operated vehicles (ROVs), subsea intervention, and inspection services designed to support exploration, production and maintenance activities in challenging underwater environments. In addition to ROV operations, Oceaneering offers asset integrity solutions, specialized tooling, and intervention equipment for pipelines, risers, and flowlines.

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Houston, Texas, Oceaneering has grown through both organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

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