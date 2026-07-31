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Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) SVP Sells $593,263.71 in Stock

Written by MarketBeat
July 31, 2026
Oceaneering International logo with Energy background
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Key Points

  • Oceaneering International SVP Earl Childress sold 12,701 shares at an average price of $46.71, generating $593,263.71. His remaining direct ownership fell 35.7% to 22,876 shares.
  • OII shares rose 2.4% to $48.77, with the stock trading well above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages. The company has a $4.85 billion market capitalization and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01.
  • Analyst sentiment remains cautious, with one Buy rating and four Holds producing a consensus “Hold” rating and an average price target of $41.00; institutional investors own 93.93% of the stock.
  • Interested in Oceaneering International? Here are five stocks we like better.

Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII - Get Free Report) SVP Earl Childress sold 12,701 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.71, for a total value of $593,263.71. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 22,876 shares in the company, valued at $1,068,537.96. The trade was a 35.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Oceaneering International Trading Up 2.4%

NYSE:OII traded up $1.13 on Friday, reaching $48.77. The company's stock had a trading volume of 729,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,197,913. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.79 and a 1-year high of $53.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 1.15. The business's 50-day moving average price is $40.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.70.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Oceaneering International from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Oceaneering International from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Oceaneering International from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Oceaneering International from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Oceaneering International from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Oceaneering International

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oceaneering International

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 12,142 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Oceaneering International by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 54,458 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. CSM Advisors LLC grew its position in Oceaneering International by 3.1% in the third quarter. CSM Advisors LLC now owns 14,455 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Oceaneering International by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 19,560 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its stake in Oceaneering International by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 11,299 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. 93.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oceaneering International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Oceaneering International, Inc is a global provider of engineered services and products primarily to the offshore oil and gas industry, as well as to aerospace, defense, and commercial diving markets. The company specializes in remotely operated vehicles (ROVs), subsea intervention, and inspection services designed to support exploration, production and maintenance activities in challenging underwater environments. In addition to ROV operations, Oceaneering offers asset integrity solutions, specialized tooling, and intervention equipment for pipelines, risers, and flowlines.

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Houston, Texas, Oceaneering has grown through both organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

See Also

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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