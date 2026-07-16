Odeon Capital Group Initiates Coverage on Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT)

Research analysts at Odeon Capital Group initiated coverage on shares of Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT - Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm set a "buy" rating on the stock.

MAT has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Research raised Mattel from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Mattel from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Mattel in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Mattel from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Mattel from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $17.33.

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Mattel Price Performance

MAT traded up $0.75 during trading on Thursday, reaching $14.61. 2,432,882 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,907,803. Mattel has a 12-month low of $12.73 and a 12-month high of $22.48. The company has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company's 50-day moving average is $14.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.32.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.04. Mattel had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 9.27%.The business had revenue of $862.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $808.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. The business's revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Mattel has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.270-1.390 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Mattel will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mattel

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. increased its holdings in Mattel by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 47,341,242 shares of the company's stock valued at $939,250,000 after buying an additional 2,678,482 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its stake in shares of Mattel by 274.0% in the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 3,445,360 shares of the company's stock valued at $68,356,000 after buying an additional 2,524,123 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Mattel during the fourth quarter worth about $49,182,000. Serenity Capital Management PTE. LTD. purchased a new stake in Mattel during the 4th quarter worth about $47,331,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in Mattel by 4,633.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,581,292 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547,888 shares during the last quarter. 97.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mattel Company Profile

Mattel, Inc is a leading global toy company headquartered in El Segundo, California. Founded in 1945 by Harold “Matt” Matson and Elliot and Ruth Handler, the company has grown into a major player in the toy and family products industry. Mattel designs, manufactures, and markets a broad range of toys, games and entertainment products under well-known brands, including Barbie, Hot Wheels, Fisher-Price, American Girl, Thomas & Friends, UNO and Matchbox. In addition to its proprietary labels, Mattel holds licenses with global entertainment franchises, partnering with Disney, Warner Bros., WWE and other studios to create character-driven play experiences.

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