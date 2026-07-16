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Odeon Capital Group Initiates Coverage on Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT)

Written by MarketBeat
July 16, 2026
Mattel logo with Consumer Discretionary background
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Key Points

  • Odeon Capital Group initiated coverage on Mattel with a buy rating, adding a new bullish view on the toy maker’s shares.
  • Mattel’s stock traded at $14.61 on Thursday, near its 50-day average of $14.30 and below its 200-day average of $16.32, with the shares still well under the 12-month high of $22.48.
  • The company’s latest quarter beat expectations, posting ($0.20) EPS versus an expected loss of $0.24 and revenue of $862.17 million above estimates; Mattel also reaffirmed FY 2026 guidance of 1.270–1.390 EPS.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in August.

Research analysts at Odeon Capital Group initiated coverage on shares of Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT - Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm set a "buy" rating on the stock.

MAT has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Research raised Mattel from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Mattel from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Mattel in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Mattel from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Mattel from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $17.33.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MAT

Mattel Price Performance

MAT traded up $0.75 during trading on Thursday, reaching $14.61. 2,432,882 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,907,803. Mattel has a 12-month low of $12.73 and a 12-month high of $22.48. The company has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company's 50-day moving average is $14.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.32.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.04. Mattel had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 9.27%.The business had revenue of $862.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $808.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. The business's revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Mattel has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.270-1.390 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Mattel will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mattel

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. increased its holdings in Mattel by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 47,341,242 shares of the company's stock valued at $939,250,000 after buying an additional 2,678,482 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its stake in shares of Mattel by 274.0% in the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 3,445,360 shares of the company's stock valued at $68,356,000 after buying an additional 2,524,123 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Mattel during the fourth quarter worth about $49,182,000. Serenity Capital Management PTE. LTD. purchased a new stake in Mattel during the 4th quarter worth about $47,331,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in Mattel by 4,633.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,581,292 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547,888 shares during the last quarter. 97.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mattel Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mattel, Inc is a leading global toy company headquartered in El Segundo, California. Founded in 1945 by Harold “Matt” Matson and Elliot and Ruth Handler, the company has grown into a major player in the toy and family products industry. Mattel designs, manufactures, and markets a broad range of toys, games and entertainment products under well-known brands, including Barbie, Hot Wheels, Fisher-Price, American Girl, Thomas & Friends, UNO and Matchbox. In addition to its proprietary labels, Mattel holds licenses with global entertainment franchises, partnering with Disney, Warner Bros., WWE and other studios to create character-driven play experiences.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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