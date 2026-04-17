OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05

OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI - Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, May 29th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 20.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th.

OFS Credit has a payout ratio of 158.1% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect OFS Credit to earn $0.86 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 158.1%.

Get OFS Credit alerts: Sign Up

OFS Credit Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of OCCI stock opened at $2.97 on Friday. OFS Credit has a 1 year low of $2.62 and a 1 year high of $6.82. The firm's 50 day moving average is $3.13 and its 200-day moving average is $4.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 0.61.

About OFS Credit

OFS Credit Company, Inc NASDAQ: OCCI is a closed-end, externally managed business development company that primarily invests in senior secured loans to U.S. middle-market companies. As a registered investment company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, OFS Credit seeks to generate current income and capital appreciation by providing first-lien and second-lien debt financing to privately held and sponsor-backed businesses. The company targets borrowers with stable cash flows and defensible market positions across diverse industries, including business services, healthcare, manufacturing and technology.

The company's investment portfolio is weighted toward floating-rate loan instruments and subordinated debt, complemented by selective equity and equity-related securities.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider OFS Credit, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and OFS Credit wasn't on the list.

While OFS Credit currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here