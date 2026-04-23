OGE Energy Corporation (NYSE:OGE) Given Average Recommendation of "Hold" by Analysts

Shares of OGE Energy Corporation (NYSE:OGE - Get Free Report) have received an average rating of "Hold" from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.50.

Several brokerages recently commented on OGE. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of OGE Energy from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of OGE Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. They issued a "market perform" rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of OGE Energy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a "sector perform" rating on shares of OGE Energy in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an "underweight" rating on shares of OGE Energy in a research note on Tuesday.

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OGE Energy Stock Performance

NYSE OGE opened at $46.01 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.59. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $47.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.48. OGE Energy has a 1 year low of $41.69 and a 1 year high of $50.13.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $725.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.80 million. OGE Energy had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that OGE Energy will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OGE Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Investors of record on Monday, April 6th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 6th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%. OGE Energy's dividend payout ratio is presently 73.59%.

Insider Activity at OGE Energy

In related news, CAO Sarah R. Stafford sold 6,130 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.77, for a total value of $292,830.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 28,559 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,364,263.43. This represents a 17.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lyle G. Ganske acquired 10,420 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $47.99 per share, with a total value of $500,055.80. Following the purchase, the director owned 10,420 shares in the company, valued at $500,055.80. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OGE Energy

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 3.3% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,740 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 3.3% during the third quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 6,979 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC raised its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 10,280 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 0.9% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 27,454 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savvy Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 18,812 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $803,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.84% of the company's stock.

About OGE Energy

OGE Energy Corp. NYSE: OGE is an energy and infrastructure holding company headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. Through its principal subsidiary, Oklahoma Gas & Electric Company, the company provides regulated electric service to residential, commercial and industrial customers across Oklahoma and western Arkansas. Its diversified generation mix includes coal, natural gas and wind-powered facilities, complemented by ongoing investments in grid modernization and smart technology to enhance reliability and customer satisfaction.

In addition to its core electric utility operations, OGE Energy Corp.

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