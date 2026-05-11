OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) Price Target Raised to $47.00 at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE - Get Free Report) had its target price increased by equities researchers at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from $42.50 to $47.00 in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a "neutral" rating on the utilities provider's stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH's price objective would suggest a potential downside of 0.89% from the company's current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on OGE. Mizuho set a $49.00 price target on OGE Energy in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on OGE Energy from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on OGE Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. They issued a "market perform" rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on OGE Energy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a "sector perform" rating on shares of OGE Energy in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, OGE Energy has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $49.11.

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OGE Energy Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of OGE Energy stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $47.42. 936,257 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,643,001. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $9.79 billion, a PE ratio of 21.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.03 and a 200-day moving average of $45.57. OGE Energy has a 12 month low of $41.69 and a 12 month high of $50.13.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.24. The company had revenue of $752.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $616.02 million. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 14.03%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. OGE Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.38-2.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that OGE Energy will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Lyle G. Ganske bought 10,420 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $47.99 per share, with a total value of $500,055.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 10,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $500,055.80. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sarah R. Stafford sold 6,130 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.77, for a total value of $292,830.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 28,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,364,263.43. This represents a 17.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OGE. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 1,160.8% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 94,965 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $4,365,000 after purchasing an additional 87,433 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 54.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,043,657 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $47,966,000 after purchasing an additional 367,960 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 4.3% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 560,664 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $25,768,000 after purchasing an additional 23,051 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 7.5% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 9,145 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 3.9% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,612 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. 71.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About OGE Energy

OGE Energy Corp. NYSE: OGE is an energy and infrastructure holding company headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. Through its principal subsidiary, Oklahoma Gas & Electric Company, the company provides regulated electric service to residential, commercial and industrial customers across Oklahoma and western Arkansas. Its diversified generation mix includes coal, natural gas and wind-powered facilities, complemented by ongoing investments in grid modernization and smart technology to enhance reliability and customer satisfaction.

In addition to its core electric utility operations, OGE Energy Corp.

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