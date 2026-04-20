Oil-Dri Corporation Of America (NYSE:ODC) Hits New 1-Year High - Should You Buy?

Oil-Dri Corporation Of America (NYSE:ODC - Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $74.42 and last traded at $73.55, with a volume of 252 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $73.41.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Oil-Dri Corporation Of America in a report on Friday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Buy".

View Our Latest Analysis on ODC

Oil-Dri Corporation Of America Trading Down 0.1%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $65.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.07. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 0.79.

Oil-Dri Corporation Of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. Oil-Dri Corporation Of America's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.22%.

Insider Activity at Oil-Dri Corporation Of America

In related news, Director Paul Hindsley sold 6,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.90, for a total value of $383,400.00. Following the sale, the director owned 11,000 shares in the company, valued at $702,900. This represents a 35.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 11.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Oil-Dri Corporation Of America

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Oil-Dri Corporation Of America by 79.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,787 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $1,460,000 after buying an additional 14,030 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in Oil-Dri Corporation Of America by 108.2% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 5,792 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 3,010 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Oil-Dri Corporation Of America by 122.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 87,725 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $4,028,000 after buying an additional 48,309 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Oil-Dri Corporation Of America by 204.7% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 19,498 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $895,000 after buying an additional 13,099 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Oil-Dri Corporation Of America by 44.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,338 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 4,386 shares during the period. 49.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Oil-Dri Corporation Of America

Oil-Dri Corporation of America is a specialty materials company that develops, manufactures and markets sorbent and filtration products for industrial, environmental and consumer applications. Its flagship offerings include clay- and diatomaceous earth–based cat litters, calcium silicate absorbents for spill control and cleanup, and purification media designed to remove contaminants from petroleum, chemical and food-processing streams.

Founded in 1941 and headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, the company has evolved from a single-product operation into a diversified provider of mineral- and chemical-based solutions.

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