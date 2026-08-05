Okeanis Eco Tankers (NYSE:ECO) Hits New 52-Week High After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Okeanis Eco Tankers Corp. (NYSE:ECO - Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $62.79 and last traded at $62.7370, with a volume of 30333 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $59.23.

The company reported $5.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.61 by $1.30. Okeanis Eco Tankers had a return on equity of 37.13% and a net margin of 41.26%.The business had revenue of $268.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $220.28 million.

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Okeanis Eco Tankers Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 28th were paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.8%. This is an increase from Okeanis Eco Tankers's previous quarterly dividend of $1.55. Okeanis Eco Tankers's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 141.34%.

Okeanis Eco Tankers News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Okeanis Eco Tankers this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q2 earnings and revenue beat estimates. Okeanis Eco Tankers reported quarterly EPS of $5.91, exceeding the $4.61 analyst consensus, while revenue reached $268.14 million versus expectations of $220.28 million. Earnings also rose sharply from $0.83 per share a year earlier, supported by strong tanker-market performance. Okeanis Eco Tankers quarterly earnings report

Okeanis Eco Tankers reported quarterly EPS of $5.91, exceeding the $4.61 analyst consensus, while revenue reached $268.14 million versus expectations of $220.28 million. Earnings also rose sharply from $0.83 per share a year earlier, supported by strong tanker-market performance. Positive Sentiment: Management signaled a strong third quarter. The company reportedly expects continued favorable conditions and is guiding toward a robust third-quarter result, reinforcing expectations for sustained cash generation. Okeanis Eco Tankers third-quarter outlook

The company reportedly expects continued favorable conditions and is guiding toward a robust third-quarter result, reinforcing expectations for sustained cash generation. Positive Sentiment: A $5.25-per-share dividend was declared. The payout enhances ECO’s income appeal and signals confidence in near-term cash flows, although the stock will typically adjust around the ex-dividend date. Okeanis Eco Tankers Q2 2026 dividend announcement

The payout enhances ECO’s income appeal and signals confidence in near-term cash flows, although the stock will typically adjust around the ex-dividend date. Neutral Sentiment: The company published its fifth ESG report under GRI 2021 and SASB standards. The disclosure may support institutional interest but is unlikely to be a major immediate price catalyst. Okeanis Eco Tankers 2025 ESG report

under GRI 2021 and SASB standards. The disclosure may support institutional interest but is unlikely to be a major immediate price catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Put-option activity increased substantially. Traders bought 3,026 puts, 1,166% above average daily volume. This may indicate hedging or a bearish short-term view, though options activity alone does not confirm a decline.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Pareto Securities downgraded Okeanis Eco Tankers from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $57.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 25th. Zacks Research cut shares of Okeanis Eco Tankers from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Clarkson Capital downgraded shares of Okeanis Eco Tankers from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Okeanis Eco Tankers in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Okeanis Eco Tankers from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $59.52.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Okeanis Eco Tankers

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Militia Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Okeanis Eco Tankers in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,541,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Okeanis Eco Tankers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $631,000. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its stake in Okeanis Eco Tankers by 71.9% in the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 177,417 shares of the company's stock valued at $8,976,000 after acquiring an additional 74,231 shares during the last quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Okeanis Eco Tankers in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,416,000. Finally, GeoSphere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Okeanis Eco Tankers in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,453,000.

Okeanis Eco Tankers Price Performance

The company's 50-day simple moving average is $53.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.12. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.08 and a beta of -0.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

About Okeanis Eco Tankers

Okeanis Eco Tankers Corp. is a Marshall Islands–incorporated, publicly traded shipping company specializing in the ownership and operation of eco-design product tankers. The company made its debut on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker “ECO” in May 2019 following an initial public offering. It focuses on the acquisition of newbuilding medium-range (MR) and long-range (LR) product tankers designed to deliver enhanced fuel efficiency and reduced emissions.

As of its public listing, Okeanis Eco Tankers' fleet comprises twelve eco-efficient vessels built by Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries in South Korea.

Further Reading

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