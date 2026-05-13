Oklo (NYSE:OKLO) Earns "Outperform" Rating from Wedbush

Oklo (NYSE:OKLO - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "outperform" rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Wedbush in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush's target price suggests a potential upside of 55.25% from the stock's current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Oklo from $146.00 to $82.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Oklo in a research note on Monday. They set a "neutral" rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum reissued a "hold" rating on shares of Oklo in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Oklo from $91.00 to $65.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Oklo in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $85.19.

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Oklo Price Performance

OKLO stock traded down $2.78 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $70.85. 5,284,634 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,585,735. Oklo has a 1-year low of $34.10 and a 1-year high of $193.84. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $60.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.07. The firm has a market cap of $12.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -98.29 and a beta of 1.16.

Oklo (NYSE:OKLO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.01. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Oklo will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Richard Craig Bealmear sold 16,342 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.08, for a total transaction of $834,749.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 386,008 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $19,717,288.64. This represents a 4.06% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider William Carroll Murphy Goodwin sold 2,820 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.69, for a total transaction of $159,865.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 15,991 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $906,529.79. The trade was a 14.99% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 809,040 shares of company stock worth $49,162,094 over the last three months. Insiders own 18.90% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OKLO. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Oklo by 162.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 92,850 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 57,497 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Oklo during the first quarter worth $519,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Oklo by 4,974.1% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 582,002 shares of the company's stock valued at $12,589,000 after buying an additional 570,532 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Oklo by 165.6% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 15,672 shares of the company's stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 9,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in shares of Oklo by 90.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 112,772 shares of the company's stock worth $2,439,000 after acquiring an additional 53,703 shares during the last quarter. 85.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trending Headlines about Oklo

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Oklo Company Profile

Oklo, Inc is a California-based energy technology company specializing in the design and development of advanced nuclear microreactors. Headquartered in Fremont, the firm focuses on small modular reactor (SMR) technology that leverages fast-neutron fission and liquid-metal cooling to deliver carbon-free power. Oklo’s core objective is to bring compact, factory-built reactors online within a decade, offering a low-footprint alternative to traditional large nuclear plants.

The company’s flagship product, the Aurora microreactor, is a 1.5-megawatt electric (MWe) fast reactor cooled by a sodium alloy.

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