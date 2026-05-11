Oklo (NYSE:OKLO) Shares Up 7.8% - Here's Why

Shares of Oklo Inc. (NYSE:OKLO - Get Free Report) rose 7.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as $79.65 and last traded at $78.1410. Approximately 17,176,818 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 48% from the average daily volume of 11,620,602 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.51.

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Oklo News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Oklo this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised Oklo from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $111.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Tigress Financial assumed coverage on Oklo in a research report on Monday, April 27th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Oklo from $175.00 to $125.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Oklo in a research report on Monday. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Oklo in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. They issued a "buy" rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $87.42.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on OKLO

Oklo Trading Up 7.8%

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.27 and a 200-day moving average of $81.43. The company has a market capitalization of $13.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -108.53 and a beta of 1.16.

Oklo (NYSE:OKLO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.10). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.74) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Oklo Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Richard Craig Bealmear sold 72,090 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $4,325,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 386,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,160,480. This represents a 15.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jacob Dewitte sold 140,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.39, for a total value of $7,054,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 656,483 shares in the company, valued at $33,080,178.37. The trade was a 17.58% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 809,040 shares of company stock valued at $49,162,094 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 18.90% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oklo

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oklo during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in Oklo during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in Oklo by 153.0% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 296 shares of the company's stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in Oklo during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA boosted its position in Oklo by 950.0% during the third quarter. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA now owns 315 shares of the company's stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.03% of the company's stock.

Oklo Company Profile

Oklo, Inc is a California-based energy technology company specializing in the design and development of advanced nuclear microreactors. Headquartered in Fremont, the firm focuses on small modular reactor (SMR) technology that leverages fast-neutron fission and liquid-metal cooling to deliver carbon-free power. Oklo’s core objective is to bring compact, factory-built reactors online within a decade, offering a low-footprint alternative to traditional large nuclear plants.

The company’s flagship product, the Aurora microreactor, is a 1.5-megawatt electric (MWe) fast reactor cooled by a sodium alloy.

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