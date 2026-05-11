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Oklo (NYSE:OKLO) Shares Up 7.8% - Here's Why

Written by MarketBeat
May 11, 2026
Oklo logo with Energy background
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Key Points

  • Oklo shares jumped 7.8% on Monday, with trading volume nearly 48% above average as the stock moved higher alongside increased investor attention.
  • New analyst coverage was bullish overall: Tigress Financial started the stock at Buy with a $130 price target, while JPMorgan initiated coverage at Neutral with an $83 target that is still above recent trading levels.
  • Wall Street remains broadly positive but mixed, with Oklo carrying a consensus Moderate Buy rating and an average price target of $87.42, even as the company awaits fresh earnings results after a recent EPS miss.
  • Five stocks we like better than Oklo.

Shares of Oklo Inc. (NYSE:OKLO - Get Free Report) rose 7.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as $79.65 and last traded at $78.1410. Approximately 17,176,818 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 48% from the average daily volume of 11,620,602 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.51.

Oklo News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Oklo this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised Oklo from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $111.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Tigress Financial assumed coverage on Oklo in a research report on Monday, April 27th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Oklo from $175.00 to $125.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Oklo in a research report on Monday. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Oklo in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. They issued a "buy" rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $87.42.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on OKLO

Oklo Trading Up 7.8%

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.27 and a 200-day moving average of $81.43. The company has a market capitalization of $13.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -108.53 and a beta of 1.16.

Oklo (NYSE:OKLO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.10). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.74) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Oklo Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Richard Craig Bealmear sold 72,090 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $4,325,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 386,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,160,480. This represents a 15.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jacob Dewitte sold 140,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.39, for a total value of $7,054,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 656,483 shares in the company, valued at $33,080,178.37. The trade was a 17.58% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 809,040 shares of company stock valued at $49,162,094 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 18.90% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oklo

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oklo during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in Oklo during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in Oklo by 153.0% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 296 shares of the company's stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in Oklo during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA boosted its position in Oklo by 950.0% during the third quarter. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA now owns 315 shares of the company's stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.03% of the company's stock.

Oklo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Oklo, Inc is a California-based energy technology company specializing in the design and development of advanced nuclear microreactors. Headquartered in Fremont, the firm focuses on small modular reactor (SMR) technology that leverages fast-neutron fission and liquid-metal cooling to deliver carbon-free power. Oklo’s core objective is to bring compact, factory-built reactors online within a decade, offering a low-footprint alternative to traditional large nuclear plants.

The company’s flagship product, the Aurora microreactor, is a 1.5-megawatt electric (MWe) fast reactor cooled by a sodium alloy.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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