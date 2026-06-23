Oklo (NYSE:OKLO) Trading Down 1.9% - Should You Sell?

Oklo Inc. (NYSE:OKLO - Get Free Report) fell 1.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $55.39 and last traded at $57.28. 9,242,607 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 12,092,388 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.40.

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Trending Headlines about Oklo

Here are the key news stories impacting Oklo this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on OKLO shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $122.00 price objective on shares of Oklo in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Weiss Ratings raised Oklo from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Oklo from $175.00 to $125.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Wedbush reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Oklo in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Oklo from $135.00 to $73.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $84.18.

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Oklo Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a PE ratio of -68.19 and a beta of 1.10.

Oklo (NYSE:OKLO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.01. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Oklo Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Jacob Dewitte sold 140,000 shares of Oklo stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.29, for a total transaction of $9,560,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 538,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,742,683.31. The trade was a 20.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Richard Craig Bealmear sold 73,081 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.42, for a total transaction of $5,000,202.02. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 397,642 shares in the company, valued at $27,206,665.64. This trade represents a 15.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 699,971 shares of company stock valued at $44,221,357. Insiders own 18.90% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Oklo

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oklo in the first quarter valued at about $130,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Oklo by 19.1% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 32,575 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,615,000 after buying an additional 5,229 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in Oklo by 60.8% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 11,073 shares of the company's stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 4,186 shares during the last quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co increased its holdings in Oklo by 63.4% in the 1st quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 19,478 shares of the company's stock worth $966,000 after buying an additional 7,557 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Oklo by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 35,894 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 13,002 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.03% of the company's stock.

About Oklo

Oklo, Inc is a California-based energy technology company specializing in the design and development of advanced nuclear microreactors. Headquartered in Fremont, the firm focuses on small modular reactor (SMR) technology that leverages fast-neutron fission and liquid-metal cooling to deliver carbon-free power. Oklo’s core objective is to bring compact, factory-built reactors online within a decade, offering a low-footprint alternative to traditional large nuclear plants.

The company’s flagship product, the Aurora microreactor, is a 1.5-megawatt electric (MWe) fast reactor cooled by a sodium alloy.

Further Reading

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