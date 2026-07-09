Oklo Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:OKLO)

Oklo Inc. (NYSE:OKLO - Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Traders bought 133,092 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 82% compared to the average daily volume of 73,107 call options.

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Oklo Trading Up 5.5%

Shares of OKLO traded up $2.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $49.86. 5,264,374 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,920,330. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.33 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.81 and a 200 day moving average of $67.14. Oklo has a one year low of $44.88 and a one year high of $193.84.

Oklo (NYSE:OKLO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Oklo will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. HSBC started coverage on shares of Oklo in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. They issued a "buy" rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on Oklo from $73.50 to $76.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Oklo from $175.00 to $125.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Bank of America started coverage on Oklo in a report on Friday, May 22nd. They set a "buy" rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Oklo in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. They issued a "neutral" rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oklo currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $84.18.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on OKLO

Key Headlines Impacting Oklo

Here are the key news stories impacting Oklo this week:

Positive Sentiment: Oklo received a key regulatory boost after the U.S. Department of Energy approved the Documented Safety Analysis for its Groves Isotope Test Reactor in Texas, a milestone that strengthens the company’s development outlook and may be helping sentiment. Oklo (OKLO) Gains A Regulatory Win As Investors Weigh Its Valuation

Oklo received a key regulatory boost after the U.S. Department of Energy approved the Documented Safety Analysis for its Groves Isotope Test Reactor in Texas, a milestone that strengthens the company’s development outlook and may be helping sentiment. Positive Sentiment: Unusually large call-option buying suggests traders are positioning for more upside in Oklo, which can add near-term momentum to the stock.

Unusually large call-option buying suggests traders are positioning for more upside in Oklo, which can add near-term momentum to the stock. Positive Sentiment: Oklo continues to be highlighted in bullish nuclear-energy and IPO-watch articles, reflecting ongoing investor interest in the sector and the company’s long-term growth story. 5 Best IPO Stocks with Huge Upside Potential

Oklo continues to be highlighted in bullish nuclear-energy and IPO-watch articles, reflecting ongoing investor interest in the sector and the company’s long-term growth story. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage focused on “best nuclear stocks” and broader nuclear-investment themes keeps Oklo in the spotlight, but these items do not represent a direct fundamental change for the company. Best Nuclear Stocks Worth Watching - July 8th

Coverage focused on “best nuclear stocks” and broader nuclear-investment themes keeps Oklo in the spotlight, but these items do not represent a direct fundamental change for the company. Negative Sentiment: CEO Jacob Dewitte sold 60,000 shares in a disclosed transaction, which may weigh on sentiment because insider selling can be seen as a sign of caution or profit-taking. SEC Form 4 filing

CEO Jacob Dewitte sold 60,000 shares in a disclosed transaction, which may weigh on sentiment because insider selling can be seen as a sign of caution or profit-taking. Negative Sentiment: Some recent commentary notes that Oklo’s share price has been weak over the past month and year-to-date, and investors are still weighing whether the valuation is too rich after its sharp move higher. Oklo (OKLO) Gains A Regulatory Win As Investors Weigh Its Valuation

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Richard Craig Bealmear sold 73,081 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.42, for a total value of $5,000,202.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 397,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,206,665.64. This represents a 15.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider William Carroll Murphy Goodwin sold 10,548 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.04, for a total value of $612,205.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 36,175 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,099,597. The trade was a 22.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last quarter, insiders sold 683,629 shares of company stock worth $43,902,208. 18.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oklo

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in Oklo by 151.7% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 28,625 shares of the company's stock worth $2,054,000 after acquiring an additional 17,253 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Oklo by 109.4% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 345,237 shares of the company's stock valued at $24,774,000 after purchasing an additional 180,377 shares during the period. Prakash Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oklo in the 4th quarter valued at $1,246,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Oklo by 740.6% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 22,638 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 19,945 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Oklo by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 259,726 shares of the company's stock worth $18,638,000 after purchasing an additional 48,953 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.03% of the company's stock.

Oklo Company Profile

Oklo, Inc is a California-based energy technology company specializing in the design and development of advanced nuclear microreactors. Headquartered in Fremont, the firm focuses on small modular reactor (SMR) technology that leverages fast-neutron fission and liquid-metal cooling to deliver carbon-free power. Oklo’s core objective is to bring compact, factory-built reactors online within a decade, offering a low-footprint alternative to traditional large nuclear plants.

The company’s flagship product, the Aurora microreactor, is a 1.5-megawatt electric (MWe) fast reactor cooled by a sodium alloy.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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