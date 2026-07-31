Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) SVP Jeffrey Lange Sells 14,075 Shares of Stock

Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI - Get Free Report) SVP Jeffrey Lange sold 14,075 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.76, for a total transaction of $615,922.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 12,244 shares in the company, valued at $535,797.44. This trade represents a 53.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

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Old Republic International Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of ORI traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.24. The company's stock had a trading volume of 321,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,694,662. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company's 50-day moving average is $40.19 and its 200-day moving average is $40.55. Old Republic International Corporation has a 52-week low of $35.60 and a 52-week high of $46.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.58.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The insurance provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.38 billion. Old Republic International had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Old Republic International Corporation will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Old Republic International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th were paid a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 5th. Old Republic International's payout ratio is 29.79%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Old Republic International

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORI. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB grew its stake in Old Republic International by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 1,013 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Old Republic International by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,421 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. waypoint wealth counsel raised its position in shares of Old Republic International by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. waypoint wealth counsel now owns 8,402 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 12,760 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 27,033 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $1,079,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.92% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Old Republic International from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Old Republic International in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Raymond James Financial set a $44.00 target price on shares of Old Republic International in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Old Republic International from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $41.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on Old Republic International

About Old Republic International

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business. The General Insurance segment offers aviation, commercial auto, commercial multi-peril, commercial property, general liability, home and auto warranty, inland marine, travel accident, and workers' compensation insurance products; and financial indemnity products for specialty coverages, including errors and omissions, fidelity, directors and officers, and surety.

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