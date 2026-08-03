Olema Pharmaceuticals (OLMA) Expected to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA - Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Monday, August 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.53) per share for the quarter. Parties can check the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, August 14, 2026 at 9:30 AM ET.

Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.52). On average, analysts expect Olema Pharmaceuticals to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Olema Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.4%

OLMA opened at $11.18 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $976.28 million, a P/E ratio of -5.65 and a beta of 2.00. Olema Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $4.47 and a 12 month high of $36.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 10.88 and a quick ratio of 10.88.

Insider Activity at Olema Pharmaceuticals

In other Olema Pharmaceuticals news, Director Cyrus Harmon sold 12,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.58, for a total transaction of $144,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 715,270 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,282,826.60. The trade was a 1.72% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 12.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Olema Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OLMA. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 155,732 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,893,000 after acquiring an additional 31,098 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Olema Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Vestal Point Capital LP acquired a new position in Olema Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,250,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 220,971 shares of the company's stock worth $5,524,000 after purchasing an additional 16,764 shares during the period. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.78% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on OLMA shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, July 17th. Wall Street Zen lowered Olema Pharmaceuticals from a "sell" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, July 25th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Olema Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $44.10.

Read Our Latest Research Report on OLMA

Olema Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women's cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer; and OP-1250 combine with CDK4/6 inhibitors palbociclib, ribociclib, and alpelisib in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer, as well as develops OPERA-01 for the of ER+/HER2- advanced or metastatic breast cancer.

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