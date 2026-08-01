Olin (NYSE:OLN) Hits New 12-Month Low - What's Next?

Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN - Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Saturday . The company traded as low as $17.73 and last traded at $18.5230, with a volume of 10113297 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.17.

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Olin News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Olin this week:

Positive Sentiment: Olin reported adjusted EBITDA of $191.3 million for the second quarter. Adjusted earnings were approximately $0.07 per share, matching the Zacks consensus estimate and improving from $0.05 a year earlier. Olin Matches Q2 Earnings Estimates

Olin reported for the second quarter. Adjusted earnings were approximately $0.07 per share, matching the Zacks consensus estimate and improving from $0.05 a year earlier. Neutral Sentiment: Mizuho raised its price target for OLN from $23 to $24 while maintaining a Neutral rating. The higher target suggests potential recovery value, but the rating indicates limited conviction that the stock will outperform in the near term. Benzinga

Mizuho raised its price target for from $23 to $24 while maintaining a rating. The higher target suggests potential recovery value, but the rating indicates limited conviction that the stock will outperform in the near term. Negative Sentiment: Olin reported a GAAP net loss of $13.3 million, or $0.12 per share , compared with analyst expectations for earnings of $0.07 per share. Revenue of $1.74 billion also fell short of the $1.81 billion consensus estimate and declined 0.9% year over year. Olin Announces Second Quarter 2026 Results

Olin reported a , compared with analyst expectations for earnings of $0.07 per share. Revenue of $1.74 billion also fell short of the $1.81 billion consensus estimate and declined 0.9% year over year. Negative Sentiment: The sharp gap between adjusted earnings and GAAP results suggests that charges or other unusual items materially affected the quarter. Investors are assessing how much of the loss reflects one-time items versus persistent weakness in Olin’s specialty chemicals businesses. Why Olin Corp Stock Dropped Today

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on OLN. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Olin from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Olin from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Zacks Research raised shares of Olin from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Bank of America cut shares of Olin from a "buy" rating to an "underperform" rating and cut their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Olin from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $26.54.

View Our Latest Analysis on OLN

Olin Trading Down 16.5%

The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.06 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company's fifty day moving average price is $22.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.75.

Institutional Trading of Olin

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Olin by 115.2% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,231 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. acquired a new position in Olin during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Olin during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Olin by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,323 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in Olin by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,597 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.67% of the company's stock.

Olin Company Profile

Olin Corporation is a diversified manufacturer specializing in chemical products and ammunition. The company's core business activities encompass the production and distribution of chlor-alkali products, epoxy resins and derivatives, and small-caliber ammunition under the Winchester brand. Olin's chemical operations supply chlorine, caustic soda and related co-products to a wide range of end markets, including water treatment, pulp and paper, pharmaceuticals and general industrial applications.

In its Chlor Alkali Products & Vinyls segment, Olin operates multiple manufacturing facilities that produce chlorine and sodium hydroxide, along with vinyl chloride monomer and polyvinyl chloride (PVC) compounds.

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