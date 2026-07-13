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Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) Receives Average Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from Analysts

Written by MarketBeat
July 13, 2026
Ollie's Bargain Outlet logo with Consumer Staples background
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Key Points

  • Ollie’s Bargain Outlet currently has a consensus analyst rating of "Moderate Buy", based on coverage from 17 brokerages. Of those, 13 rate the stock a buy and 4 rate it a hold.
  • Several analysts recently cut their price targets on OLLI, including Truist Financial, Citigroup, and JPMorgan, though most maintained positive or neutral ratings. The average 12-month price target across covering brokers is about $115.93.
  • The company reported strong quarterly earnings, beating EPS estimates with $0.91 per share and posting 14.2% revenue growth year over year. Ollie’s also guided FY 2026 EPS at 4.45–4.55, while the stock was trading near $64.90, well below its 52-week high.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Ollie's Bargain Outlet.

Shares of Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI - Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $115.9333.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Gordon Haskett reiterated an "accumulate" rating and issued a $90.00 target price (down from $100.00) on shares of Ollie's Bargain Outlet in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Ollie's Bargain Outlet from $112.00 to $80.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Ollie's Bargain Outlet from $141.00 to $111.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. KeyCorp reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of Ollie's Bargain Outlet in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $70.00 target price (down from $152.00) on shares of Ollie's Bargain Outlet in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Ollie's Bargain Outlet

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ollie's Bargain Outlet

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of OLLI. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Ollie's Bargain Outlet by 218.8% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 255 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Ollie's Bargain Outlet by 301.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 221 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Maseco LLP bought a new position in Ollie's Bargain Outlet during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Ollie's Bargain Outlet by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 279 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Ollie's Bargain Outlet by 131.6% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 477 shares of the company's stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Stock Performance

NASDAQ OLLI opened at $64.90 on Monday. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $77.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.12. The stock has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 16.02, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.47. Ollie's Bargain Outlet has a fifty-two week low of $60.29 and a fifty-two week high of $141.74.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. Ollie's Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 9.13%.The company had revenue of $658.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $661.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. Ollie's Bargain Outlet's revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Ollie's Bargain Outlet has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.450-4.550 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ollie's Bargain Outlet will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ollie's Bargain Outlet

(Get Free Report)

Ollie's Bargain Outlet is an American discount retailer specializing in closeout merchandise and surplus inventory across a broad range of categories. The company operates a no-frills retail format that offers branded and private-label products at significant markdowns. Its merchandise mix typically includes housewares, electronics, health and beauty items, food products, beauty supplies, books, toys, and seasonal goods.

Founded in 1982 by Oliver E. “Ollie” Rosenberg, the company is headquartered in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for Ollie's Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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