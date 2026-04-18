Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) Rating Increased to Buy at Wall Street Zen

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER - Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

OMER has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Omeros from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Omeros from $20.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. D. Boral Capital reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Omeros in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Omeros in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $40.33.

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Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Omeros

Omeros Price Performance

Shares of Omeros stock opened at $13.44 on Friday. Omeros has a fifty-two week low of $2.95 and a fifty-two week high of $17.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $967.68 million, a P/E ratio of -26.88 and a beta of 2.53. The company's 50 day moving average price is $11.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.36.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $3.69. On average, analysts expect that Omeros will post -3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Omeros

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Omeros by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,013,315 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $68,929,000 after buying an additional 666,357 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Omeros by 213.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,222,982 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $38,180,000 after buying an additional 1,513,893 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Omeros by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,631,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $28,026,000 after buying an additional 95,979 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Omeros by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,573,526 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $27,025,000 after buying an additional 333,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in Omeros by 39.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 933,314 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $3,827,000 after purchasing an additional 263,095 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.79% of the company's stock.

Omeros Company Profile

Omeros Corporation is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of small-molecule and protein therapeutics. The company's research programs target inflammation, complement-mediated diseases and disorders of the central nervous system. Omeros's portfolio encompasses both internally discovered molecules and biologics, reflecting its commitment to advancing treatments for conditions with high unmet medical need.

Omeros's first FDA-approved product, Omidria® (phenylephrine and ketorolac intraocular solution), is indicated to maintain pupil size by preventing intraoperative miosis and reducing postoperative pain in patients undergoing cataract surgery.

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