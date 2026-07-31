Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.47 EPS

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL - Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.47, Briefing.com reports. Omnicell had a return on equity of 4.00% and a net margin of 1.67%.The firm had revenue of $312.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $310.21 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Omnicell updated its Q3 2026 guidance to 0.350-0.430 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance to 2.150-2.300 EPS.

Here are the key takeaways from Omnicell's conference call:

Strong Q2 execution: Revenue reached $312 million, while non-GAAP EBITDA of $67 million and EPS of $0.94 exceeded expectations. Results benefited from a one-time $15 million tariff refund, but underlying EBITDA of $52 million still surpassed prior guidance.

Revenue reached $312 million, while non-GAAP EBITDA of $67 million and EPS of $0.94 exceeded expectations. Results benefited from a one-time $15 million tariff refund, but underlying EBITDA of $52 million still surpassed prior guidance. Bookings visibility weakened: Full-year product bookings guidance was reduced to $425 million–$560 million from a previously higher floor, reflecting uncertainty over the timing of medium- and large-customer decisions and lengthy capital approval cycles. Management said the lower end reflects timing rather than deteriorating demand.

Full-year product bookings guidance was reduced to $425 million–$560 million from a previously higher floor, reflecting uncertainty over the timing of medium- and large-customer decisions and lengthy capital approval cycles. Management said the lower end reflects timing rather than deteriorating demand. Titan XT and OmniSphere momentum: Titan XT remains on track to ship in the second half of 2026, with OmniSphere ADS targeted for general availability in the first half of 2027. The company reported its first competitive Titan XT conversion of the year and continued strong pipeline activity among both existing and competitor customers.

Titan XT remains on track to ship in the second half of 2026, with OmniSphere ADS targeted for general availability in the first half of 2027. The company reported its first competitive Titan XT conversion of the year and continued strong pipeline activity among both existing and competitor customers. Cost and outlook headwinds remain: Full-year revenue and ARR guidance were moderated, partly because consumables growth opportunities are taking longer to develop. Memory-chip supply constraints are expected to add approximately $6 million in second-half costs and reduce full-year consolidated gross margin by about 50 basis points.

Full-year revenue and ARR guidance were moderated, partly because consumables growth opportunities are taking longer to develop. Memory-chip supply constraints are expected to add approximately $6 million in second-half costs and reduce full-year consolidated gross margin by about 50 basis points. Profitability outlook increased: Despite the more cautious bookings and revenue timing outlook, Omnicell raised full-year non-GAAP EBITDA guidance to $175 million–$185 million and EPS guidance to $2.15–$2.30, citing operating discipline, improved leverage, and the tariff refund.

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Omnicell Stock Performance

Shares of OMCL traded down $1.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.41. The company had a trading volume of 707,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 659,239. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.28, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.96. Omnicell has a 52-week low of $28.90 and a 52-week high of $55.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on OMCL shares. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Omnicell from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Craig Hallum restated a "buy" rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Omnicell in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Omnicell from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Omnicell from a "sell (d)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $58.43.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on OMCL

Insider Activity at Omnicell

In other Omnicell news, EVP Nnamdi Njoku sold 3,090 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.22, for a total value of $133,549.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 154,785 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,689,807.70. The trade was a 1.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, EVP Corey J. Manley sold 5,025 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.22, for a total value of $217,180.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 112,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,874,481.26. This represents a 4.27% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. 2.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Omnicell

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Odyssean LLC purchased a new position in Omnicell in the fourth quarter valued at $742,000. Amundi raised its position in shares of Omnicell by 8.6% in the third quarter. Amundi now owns 24,155 shares of the company's stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,921 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicell during the 2nd quarter worth about $717,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicell during the 4th quarter valued at about $708,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Omnicell by 51.2% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,573 shares of the company's stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 4,599 shares during the period. 97.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Stories Impacting Omnicell

Here are the key news stories impacting Omnicell this week:

Positive Sentiment: Second-quarter results exceeded expectations. Omnicell reported adjusted EPS of $0.94, versus the $0.47–$0.48 consensus, while revenue rose 7.4% year over year to $312.2 million, slightly ahead of estimates. GAAP net income increased to $24 million from $6 million a year earlier. Omnicell Q2 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates

Omnicell reported adjusted EPS of $0.94, versus the $0.47–$0.48 consensus, while revenue rose 7.4% year over year to $312.2 million, slightly ahead of estimates. GAAP net income increased to $24 million from $6 million a year earlier. Positive Sentiment: Full-year profitability guidance was raised. Omnicell now expects fiscal 2026 adjusted EPS of $2.15 to $2.30, above the approximately $1.81 analyst consensus. Management cited demand for connected devices, growth in technical services and software-as-a-service offerings, cost discipline, and $15 million of tariff refunds. Full-year revenue guidance was set at $1.225 billion to $1.245 billion. Omnicell Q2 Non-GAAP Net Income, Revenue Increase; 2026 Non-GAAP EPS Outlook Lifted

Omnicell now expects fiscal 2026 adjusted EPS of $2.15 to $2.30, above the approximately $1.81 analyst consensus. Management cited demand for connected devices, growth in technical services and software-as-a-service offerings, cost discipline, and $15 million of tariff refunds. Full-year revenue guidance was set at $1.225 billion to $1.245 billion. Positive Sentiment: Product momentum remains a longer-term catalyst. The company highlighted growth opportunities for its Titan XT and OmniSphere platforms and continued pipeline expansion. OMCL Q2 Earnings Call Highlights Titan XT Pipeline Growth

The company highlighted growth opportunities for its Titan XT and OmniSphere platforms and continued pipeline expansion. Neutral Sentiment: KeyCorp remains bullish but reduced its price target. The firm cut its target from $70 to $65 while retaining an “overweight” rating, indicating continued confidence but somewhat more cautious valuation expectations.

The firm cut its target from $70 to $65 while retaining an “overweight” rating, indicating continued confidence but somewhat more cautious valuation expectations. Negative Sentiment: Third-quarter guidance disappointed. Omnicell forecast adjusted EPS of $0.35 to $0.43 and revenue of $301 million to $307 million, below consensus estimates of $0.43 EPS and $312.6 million revenue. Management also noted that customer approval timing is delaying some product bookings, which overshadowed the quarterly beat and raised full-year outlook. Omnicell Q2 CY2026 Beats on Revenue but Stock Drops on Weak Guidance

Omnicell Company Profile

Omnicell, Inc is a healthcare technology company that specializes in medication management solutions for hospitals, clinics and pharmacies. The company's offerings encompass automated dispensing cabinets, pharmacy automation systems, IV compounding devices, and software platforms designed to optimize medication usage, streamline workflow and improve patient safety. Omnicell's analytics and inventory management tools provide real-time visibility into medication utilization, helping healthcare providers reduce waste, manage controlled substances and ensure regulatory compliance.

Founded in Mountain View, California in 1992, Omnicell has grown through both internal innovation and strategic acquisitions to broaden its portfolio across the medication management continuum.

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