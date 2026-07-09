Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Research

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL - Get Free Report) was downgraded by Zacks Research from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Omnicell from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Omnicell from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Omnicell in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Omnicell from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Sunday, May 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Omnicell from a "sell (d)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $59.86.

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Omnicell Trading Up 1.7%

Shares of OMCL opened at $45.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.50. Omnicell has a twelve month low of $26.84 and a twelve month high of $55.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.55, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $309.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.02 million. Omnicell had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 4.00%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. Omnicell has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.800-2.000 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.400-48.000 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Omnicell will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Omnicell

In related news, EVP Nnamdi Njoku sold 3,090 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.22, for a total transaction of $133,549.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 154,785 shares in the company, valued at $6,689,807.70. The trade was a 1.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, EVP Corey J. Manley sold 5,025 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.22, for a total value of $217,180.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 112,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,874,481.26. The trade was a 4.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders own 2.92% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Omnicell

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Omnicell by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,053 shares of the company's stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Omnicell by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 7,613 shares of the company's stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Omnicell by 1.2% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 34,445 shares of the company's stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Omnicell by 0.3% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 158,399 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,823,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Omnicell by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co. now owns 7,965 shares of the company's stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.70% of the company's stock.

About Omnicell

Omnicell, Inc is a healthcare technology company that specializes in medication management solutions for hospitals, clinics and pharmacies. The company's offerings encompass automated dispensing cabinets, pharmacy automation systems, IV compounding devices, and software platforms designed to optimize medication usage, streamline workflow and improve patient safety. Omnicell's analytics and inventory management tools provide real-time visibility into medication utilization, helping healthcare providers reduce waste, manage controlled substances and ensure regulatory compliance.

Founded in Mountain View, California in 1992, Omnicell has grown through both internal innovation and strategic acquisitions to broaden its portfolio across the medication management continuum.

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