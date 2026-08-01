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On the Beach Group (LON:OTB) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average - Here's What Happened

Written by MarketBeat
August 1, 2026
On the Beach Group logo with Consumer Discretionary background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • On the Beach Group shares rose above their 50-day moving average of GBX 167.38, reaching GBX 193.40 before closing at GBX 187.60 on volume of 534,550 shares.
  • Analysts remain broadly positive, with all seven analysts rating the stock a Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 283.43, despite several recent target-price cuts.
  • The company reported quarterly EPS of GBX 1.20 and revenue of GBX 5,220 million; it had a 3.11% net margin and analysts forecast full-year EPS of approximately 17.33p.
  • Five stocks we like better than On the Beach Group.

On the Beach Group plc (LON:OTB - Get Free Report) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 167.38 and traded as high as GBX 193.40. On the Beach Group shares last traded at GBX 187.60, with a volume of 534,550 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on On the Beach Group from GBX 330 to GBX 280 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on On the Beach Group from GBX 345 to GBX 314 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Shore Capital Group raised On the Beach Group to a "buy" rating and set a GBX 210 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on On the Beach Group from GBX 293 to GBX 240 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on shares of On the Beach Group from GBX 305 to GBX 290 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, On the Beach Group has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of GBX 283.43.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on OTB

On the Beach Group Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of £270.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.85, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 167.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 177.44.

On the Beach Group (LON:OTB - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported GBX 1.20 EPS for the quarter. On the Beach Group had a return on equity of 2.40% and a net margin of 3.11%.The company had revenue of GBX 5,220 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that On the Beach Group plc will post 17.3349938 EPS for the current year.

About On the Beach Group

(Get Free Report)

On the Beach is one of the UK's largest online package holiday specialists with significant opportunities for growth. Founded in 2004 and listed on the London Stock Exchange in 2015, today over 1.7 million customers find, book and enjoy their perfect package holiday with us every single year. Our innovative technology, low-cost base and strong customer-value proposition provides a structural challenge to legacy tour operators and online travel agents, as we continue disrupting the market. Our model is customer-centric, asset light, profitable and cash generative.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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