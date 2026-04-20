Once Upon A Farm (NYSE:OFRM) Given New $18.00 Price Target at TD Cowen

Once Upon A Farm (NYSE:OFRM - Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by research analysts at TD Cowen from $26.00 to $18.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm presently has a "hold" rating on the organic kids food company's stock. TD Cowen's price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.71% from the stock's previous close.

OFRM has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Once Upon A Farm in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. They set a "buy" rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair began coverage on Once Upon A Farm in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. They set an "outperform" rating for the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Once Upon A Farm from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Once Upon A Farm in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. They set a "buy" rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Research raised Once Upon A Farm to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $26.75.

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Once Upon A Farm Stock Down 3.4%

Shares of Once Upon A Farm stock traded down $0.57 on Monday, reaching $15.97. 34,868 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 679,076. Once Upon A Farm has a one year low of $14.30 and a one year high of $27.00. The firm's 50-day moving average is $19.38.

Once Upon A Farm (NYSE:OFRM - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The organic kids food company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.11. The firm had revenue of $64.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.65 million.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Once Upon A Farm news, Director Walter E. Iv Robb acquired 5,555 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $99,990.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 145,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,627,460. The trade was a 3.96% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

About Once Upon A Farm

Once Upon A Farm NYSE: OFRM is a U.S.-based producer of refrigerated organic foods for infants, toddlers and young children. The company’s product lineup emphasizes cold-pressed, organic purees, blends and smoothies formulated for early childhood nutrition. Its offerings are positioned around whole-food ingredients, limited processing and claims of no artificial preservatives or added sugars, with packaging designed for convenience and on-the-go feeding.

Once Upon A Farm distributes its products through a combination of retail and direct-to-consumer channels, serving customers primarily across the United States.

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