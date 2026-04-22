Once Upon A Farm (NYSE:OFRM) Receives Average Rating of "Moderate Buy" from Analysts

Once Upon A Farm (NYSE:OFRM - Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.75.

A number of brokerages recently commented on OFRM. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Once Upon A Farm in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. They set a "buy" rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Once Upon A Farm from $26.00 to $18.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Once Upon A Farm from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Research upgraded Once Upon A Farm to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Once Upon A Farm in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. They set an "outperform" rating and a $35.00 target price for the company.

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Once Upon A Farm Price Performance

Shares of Once Upon A Farm stock opened at $15.13 on Wednesday. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $19.14. Once Upon A Farm has a 12 month low of $14.30 and a 12 month high of $27.00.

Once Upon A Farm (NYSE:OFRM - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The organic kids food company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.11. The firm had revenue of $64.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $62.65 million.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Walter E. Iv Robb acquired 5,555 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $99,990.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 145,970 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,627,460. This represents a 3.96% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

About Once Upon A Farm

Once Upon A Farm NYSE: OFRM is a U.S.-based producer of refrigerated organic foods for infants, toddlers and young children. The company’s product lineup emphasizes cold-pressed, organic purees, blends and smoothies formulated for early childhood nutrition. Its offerings are positioned around whole-food ingredients, limited processing and claims of no artificial preservatives or added sugars, with packaging designed for convenience and on-the-go feeding.

Once Upon A Farm distributes its products through a combination of retail and direct-to-consumer channels, serving customers primarily across the United States.

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