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Once Upon A Farm (NYSE:OFRM) Receives Average Rating of "Moderate Buy" from Analysts

Written by MarketBeat
April 22, 2026
Once Upon A Farm logo with Consumer Staples background
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Key Points

  • Analysts give Once Upon A Farm a consensus rating of Moderate Buy from ten brokerages (five hold, five buy) with an average 12‑month price target of $26.75; notable coverage starts include Goldman Sachs ($43 target) and Oppenheimer ($35), while TD Cowen and Deutsche Bank cut targets to $18 and $17.
  • The company reported Q results that met EPS expectations ($0.11) and topped revenue estimates ($64.03M vs. $62.65M), while the stock trades around $15.13 with a 50‑day average of $19.14 and a 12‑month range of $14.30–$27.00.
  • Insider activity: Director Walter E. Iv Robb bought 5,555 shares at $18, increasing his holdings to 145,970 shares (a ~3.96% rise in his position).
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Once Upon A Farm.

Once Upon A Farm (NYSE:OFRM - Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.75.

A number of brokerages recently commented on OFRM. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Once Upon A Farm in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. They set a "buy" rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Once Upon A Farm from $26.00 to $18.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Once Upon A Farm from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Research upgraded Once Upon A Farm to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Once Upon A Farm in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. They set an "outperform" rating and a $35.00 target price for the company.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Once Upon A Farm

Once Upon A Farm Price Performance

Shares of Once Upon A Farm stock opened at $15.13 on Wednesday. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $19.14. Once Upon A Farm has a 12 month low of $14.30 and a 12 month high of $27.00.

Once Upon A Farm (NYSE:OFRM - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The organic kids food company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.11. The firm had revenue of $64.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $62.65 million.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Walter E. Iv Robb acquired 5,555 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $99,990.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 145,970 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,627,460. This represents a 3.96% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

About Once Upon A Farm

(Get Free Report)

Once Upon A Farm NYSE: OFRM is a U.S.-based producer of refrigerated organic foods for infants, toddlers and young children. The company’s product lineup emphasizes cold-pressed, organic purees, blends and smoothies formulated for early childhood nutrition. Its offerings are positioned around whole-food ingredients, limited processing and claims of no artificial preservatives or added sugars, with packaging designed for convenience and on-the-go feeding.

Once Upon A Farm distributes its products through a combination of retail and direct-to-consumer channels, serving customers primarily across the United States.

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Analyst Recommendations for Once Upon A Farm (NYSE:OFRM)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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