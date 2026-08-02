Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS) Receives Average Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from Analysts

Shares of Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS - Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" by the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.75.

ONDS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Ondas from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, May 25th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Ondas from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Ondas from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Sunday, May 24th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Ondas from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Ondas to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ondas news, Director Richard M. Cohen sold 7,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total value of $71,250.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 264,853 shares in the company, valued at $2,516,103.50. This trade represents a 2.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Randy Seidl sold 10,000 shares of Ondas stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.83, for a total value of $98,300.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 295,504 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,904,804.32. This trade represents a 3.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,395,745 shares of company stock worth $32,109,380. Corporate insiders own 1.67% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ONDS. NFSG Corp lifted its stake in Ondas by 200.0% during the first quarter. NFSG Corp now owns 3,000 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Ondas in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ondas by 5,373.7% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,120 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,063 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Ondas by 231.4% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,142 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in Ondas in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.73% of the company's stock.

Ondas Price Performance

ONDS stock opened at $7.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 187.25 and a beta of 2.69. The business's 50-day moving average is $8.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.78. Ondas has a 1 year low of $2.01 and a 1 year high of $15.28.

About Ondas

Ondas Holdings, Inc NASDAQ: ONDS develops secure private wireless networking solutions and unmanned aircraft systems tailored to mission-critical industrial applications. Its Ondas Networks division offers the proprietary FullMAX platform, a long-range, high-bandwidth broadband network designed to support real-time data transmission, remote monitoring and IoT deployments across rail, maritime and infrastructure environments. The broadband platform integrates edge-to-cloud architecture to ensure operational resilience and regulatory compliance for transportation and utility operators.

The company's Ondas Autonomous Systems segment builds heavy-lift cargo drones and uncrewed aircraft platforms for logistics, pipeline and infrastructure inspection, emergency response and other government and commercial use cases.

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