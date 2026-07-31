Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS) Shares Down 1.2% - Here's What Happened

Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS - Get Free Report)'s share price fell 1.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $7.11 and last traded at $7.49. 59,018,889 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 85,588,211 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.58.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of Ondas from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, May 25th. Wall Street Zen lowered Ondas from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Sunday, May 24th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Ondas from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Ondas from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Ondas to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ondas has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $16.75.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ONDS

Ondas Trading Down 1.2%

The company's 50 day simple moving average is $8.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.80. The company has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 187.25 and a beta of 2.69.

Insider Activity

In other Ondas news, Director Richard M. Cohen sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total value of $71,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 264,853 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,516,103.50. This trade represents a 2.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric A. Brock sold 2,378,245 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.43, for a total value of $31,939,830.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 3,583,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,119,824.30. This trade represents a 39.90% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,395,745 shares of company stock worth $32,109,380. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ondas

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ondas by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,767,157 shares of the company's stock valued at $183,167,000 after buying an additional 5,351,725 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Ondas during the 4th quarter valued at $71,202,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Ondas by 130.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,162,151 shares of the company's stock worth $50,383,000 after acquiring an additional 2,920,071 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in Ondas by 1,325.9% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 4,568,238 shares of the company's stock valued at $35,267,000 after purchasing an additional 4,247,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ondas by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,255,992 shares of the company's stock valued at $41,558,000 after acquiring an additional 774,862 shares in the last quarter. 37.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ondas

Ondas Holdings, Inc NASDAQ: ONDS develops secure private wireless networking solutions and unmanned aircraft systems tailored to mission-critical industrial applications. Its Ondas Networks division offers the proprietary FullMAX platform, a long-range, high-bandwidth broadband network designed to support real-time data transmission, remote monitoring and IoT deployments across rail, maritime and infrastructure environments. The broadband platform integrates edge-to-cloud architecture to ensure operational resilience and regulatory compliance for transportation and utility operators.

The company's Ondas Autonomous Systems segment builds heavy-lift cargo drones and uncrewed aircraft platforms for logistics, pipeline and infrastructure inspection, emergency response and other government and commercial use cases.

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