One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) Given Consensus Rating of "Buy" by Brokerages

One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS - Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of "Buy" from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.00.

OSS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of One Stop Systems from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Alliance Global Partners restated a "buy" rating on shares of One Stop Systems in a research report on Wednesday. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of One Stop Systems from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Roth Mkm restated a "buy" rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of One Stop Systems in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Research raised One Stop Systems from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th.

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View Our Latest Stock Report on OSS

Hedge Funds Weigh In On One Stop Systems

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in One Stop Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $159,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in One Stop Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of One Stop Systems by 97.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 41,510 shares of the company's stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 20,524 shares during the period. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of One Stop Systems by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of One Stop Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $648,000. 32.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

One Stop Systems Stock Up 3.8%

Shares of OSS opened at $15.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $388.39 million, a PE ratio of 62.72 and a beta of 1.14. One Stop Systems has a 12-month low of $2.37 and a 12-month high of $16.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.09.

One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $8.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.98 million. One Stop Systems had a negative return on equity of 0.26% and a net margin of 12.44%. On average, equities research analysts expect that One Stop Systems will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

About One Stop Systems

One Stop Systems, Inc NASDAQ: OSS develops and manufactures high-performance computing and storage systems tailored for mission-critical and harsh-environment applications. The company's solutions are designed to deliver accelerated processing, high-throughput data handling and reliability in confined or ruggedized form factors. OSS leverages advanced cooling, power management and custom enclosures to support demanding workloads in settings where off-the-shelf hardware may fall short.

The company's product portfolio includes GPU-accelerated servers, embedded single-board computers, high-speed RAID storage arrays and integrated system solutions.

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