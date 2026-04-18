ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from Analysts

Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE - Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $89.6875.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OKE. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on ONEOK from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Scotiabank reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded ONEOK from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and increased their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut ONEOK from an "overweight" rating to a "neutral" rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on ONEOK from $114.00 to $103.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd.

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Institutional Trading of ONEOK

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV raised its holdings in ONEOK by 66.6% in the first quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 5,853 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 2,340 shares in the last quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ONEOK in the first quarter valued at $204,000. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC raised its stake in ONEOK by 156.3% in the first quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 8,421 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 5,135 shares in the last quarter. Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in ONEOK in the first quarter valued at $349,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC raised its stake in ONEOK by 10.0% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 11,410 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $1,031,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.13% of the company's stock.

ONEOK Stock Down 1.9%

Shares of OKE opened at $83.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.64 billion, a PE ratio of 15.42, a P/E/G ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 0.84. ONEOK has a 1 year low of $64.02 and a 1 year high of $95.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $86.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.32.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.77 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 15.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. ONEOK has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.040-5.870 EPS. Analysts forecast that ONEOK will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 2nd were issued a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.1%. This is a positive change from ONEOK's previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd. ONEOK's dividend payout ratio is 78.97%.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc NYSE: OKE is a publicly traded midstream energy company headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma. The company owns and operates a portfolio of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) pipelines, processing facilities, fractionators and storage and terminal assets. Its operations are focused on gathering, processing, transporting, fractionating and marketing NGLs and interstate natural gas, providing critical infrastructure that connects hydrocarbon production to refineries, petrochemical plants and other end markets.

ONEOK's asset base includes pipeline systems and processing plants that move and condition natural gas, along with infrastructure for the transportation, storage and fractionation of NGLs such as ethane, propane and butane.

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