ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) Downgraded by Wall Street Zen to "Sell"

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE - Get Free Report) was downgraded by Wall Street Zen from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on OKE. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "equal weight" rating and set a $103.00 price objective (down from $113.00) on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of ONEOK from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of ONEOK from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Freedom Capital raised shares of ONEOK from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of ONEOK from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ONEOK currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $91.81.

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Read Our Latest Research Report on OKE

ONEOK Trading Up 2.0%

OKE opened at $90.83 on Friday. The firm's fifty day moving average is $89.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $57.24 billion, a PE ratio of 16.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.73. ONEOK has a twelve month low of $64.02 and a twelve month high of $96.07.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $9.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.23 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 16.06%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that ONEOK will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ONEOK

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aberdeen Group plc grew its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 957,663 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $70,388,000 after purchasing an additional 301,654 shares during the last quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in ONEOK by 219.5% in the fourth quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,522,404 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $111,897,000 after buying an additional 1,045,976 shares in the last quarter. Triune Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK during the fourth quarter worth $1,151,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 11,365,304 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $835,350,000 after acquiring an additional 3,596,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 360.0% in the 4th quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,216 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $2,815,000 after acquiring an additional 28,343 shares during the last quarter. 69.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Stories Impacting ONEOK

Here are the key news stories impacting ONEOK this week:

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc NYSE: OKE is a publicly traded midstream energy company headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma. The company owns and operates a portfolio of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) pipelines, processing facilities, fractionators and storage and terminal assets. Its operations are focused on gathering, processing, transporting, fractionating and marketing NGLs and interstate natural gas, providing critical infrastructure that connects hydrocarbon production to refineries, petrochemical plants and other end markets.

ONEOK's asset base includes pipeline systems and processing plants that move and condition natural gas, along with infrastructure for the transportation, storage and fractionation of NGLs such as ethane, propane and butane.

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