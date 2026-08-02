Onespan Inc (NASDAQ:OSPN) Receives Average Rating of "Hold" from Brokerages

Onespan Inc (NASDAQ:OSPN - Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of "Hold" from the five analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.6667.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OSPN. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Onespan from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a "buy" rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Onespan in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Zacks Research raised Onespan from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. DA Davidson reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Onespan in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Onespan from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th.

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Onespan Stock Performance

Shares of OSPN stock opened at $15.48 on Friday. Onespan has a 52-week low of $10.07 and a 52-week high of $16.44. The stock has a market cap of $573.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.57 and a 200-day moving average of $12.48.

Onespan (NASDAQ:OSPN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. Onespan had a net margin of 28.47% and a return on equity of 18.03%. The company had revenue of $65.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Onespan will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Onespan news, CFO Jorge Garcia Martell sold 20,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.45, for a total value of $289,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 91,018 shares in the company, valued at $1,315,210.10. This represents a 18.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Onespan

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA grew its holdings in shares of Onespan by 81.8% in the 4th quarter. Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA now owns 2,000 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Onespan by 455.2% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,465 shares of the company's stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Onespan during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in Onespan in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Onespan by 289.7% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,133 shares of the company's stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 3,816 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.52% of the company's stock.

Onespan Company Profile

OneSpan, formerly known as Vasco Data Security International, is a Chicago-based cybersecurity software company specializing in digital identity and anti-fraud solutions. Founded in 1991, the company provides a suite of authentication and transaction security products designed to help organizations protect critical applications and high-value transactions across online, mobile and in-branch channels.

The core OneSpan portfolio includes multi-factor authentication, risk-based authentication and transaction signing solutions.

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