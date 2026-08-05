Onespan (NASDAQ:OSPN) Hits New 52-Week High Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Onespan Inc (NASDAQ:OSPN - Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $18.01 and last traded at $17.8550, with a volume of 1274 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.21.

The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07. Onespan had a net margin of 28.47% and a return on equity of 18.03%. The company had revenue of $60.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.25 million.

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Key Stories Impacting Onespan

Here are the key news stories impacting Onespan this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q2 earnings and revenue exceeded expectations: OneSpan reported adjusted earnings of $0.30 per share, above the $0.23 analyst consensus and the $0.25 estimate cited by Zacks. Revenue reached $60.47 million versus expectations of $58.25 million. However, earnings were below $0.34 per share in the year-ago quarter. OneSpan earnings report and conference call

OneSpan reported adjusted earnings of $0.30 per share, above the $0.23 analyst consensus and the $0.25 estimate cited by Zacks. Revenue reached $60.47 million versus expectations of $58.25 million. However, earnings were below $0.34 per share in the year-ago quarter. Positive Sentiment: Full-year revenue outlook was raised: OneSpan issued fiscal 2026 revenue guidance of $248 million to $252 million, above the $246.4 million consensus estimate. The improved outlook gives investors greater confidence in the company’s growth trajectory. OneSpan Q2 earnings and revenues top estimates

OneSpan issued fiscal 2026 revenue guidance of $248 million to $252 million, above the $246.4 million consensus estimate. The improved outlook gives investors greater confidence in the company’s growth trajectory. Positive Sentiment: Rosenblatt Securities turned bullish: The firm raised its price target from $16 to $18 and assigned a “Buy” rating. The new target implies approximately 11% upside from the referenced $16.21 price, providing additional support for the stock following the earnings release. Benzinga analyst price target report

The firm raised its price target from $16 to $18 and assigned a “Buy” rating. The new target implies approximately 11% upside from the referenced $16.21 price, providing additional support for the stock following the earnings release. Neutral Sentiment: OneSpan’s Q2 2026 earnings-call transcript is available, offering further management commentary on results, guidance and business trends. OneSpan Q2 2026 earnings call transcript

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OSPN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Research upgraded Onespan from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. DA Davidson reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Onespan in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Onespan from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Onespan from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Onespan from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $17.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Onespan

Insider Transactions at Onespan

In other Onespan news, CFO Jorge Garcia Martell sold 20,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.45, for a total value of $289,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 91,018 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,315,210.10. The trade was a 18.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Onespan

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA boosted its holdings in Onespan by 81.8% during the 4th quarter. Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA now owns 2,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Onespan during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Onespan by 455.2% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,465 shares of the company's stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Onespan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Onespan by 12,342.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,470 shares of the company's stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 6,418 shares during the period. 95.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Onespan Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $661.88 million, a PE ratio of 9.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.53. The company's 50 day moving average price is $14.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.52.

Onespan Company Profile

OneSpan, formerly known as Vasco Data Security International, is a Chicago-based cybersecurity software company specializing in digital identity and anti-fraud solutions. Founded in 1991, the company provides a suite of authentication and transaction security products designed to help organizations protect critical applications and high-value transactions across online, mobile and in-branch channels.

The core OneSpan portfolio includes multi-factor authentication, risk-based authentication and transaction signing solutions.

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