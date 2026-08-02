OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) Receives Average Rating of "Buy" from Brokerages

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW - Get Free Report) has received an average rating of "Buy" from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.60.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on OneSpaWorld from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Wall Street Zen cut OneSpaWorld from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 23rd. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on OneSpaWorld from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on OneSpaWorld from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of OneSpaWorld from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday.

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OneSpaWorld Price Performance

OSW opened at $25.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. OneSpaWorld has a 12 month low of $19.06 and a 12 month high of $29.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.61 and a beta of 0.90.

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $261.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.93 million. OneSpaWorld had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 8.02%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that OneSpaWorld will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

OneSpaWorld Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. OneSpaWorld's dividend payout ratio is 25.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling at OneSpaWorld

In related news, Director Walter Field Mclallen sold 10,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total transaction of $259,035.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 137,382 shares in the company, valued at $3,389,213.94. This trade represents a 7.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 20,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.04, for a total transaction of $520,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 489,817 shares in the company, valued at $12,754,834.68. This represents a 3.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of OneSpaWorld

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OSW. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of OneSpaWorld during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Arax Advisory Partners raised its position in OneSpaWorld by 428.8% in the 4th quarter. Arax Advisory Partners now owns 1,597 shares of the company's stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp lifted its stake in OneSpaWorld by 120.4% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 1,785 shares of the company's stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in OneSpaWorld by 325.6% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,932 shares of the company's stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in OneSpaWorld by 111.1% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,364 shares of the company's stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. 95.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About OneSpaWorld

OneSpaWorld Holdings Ltd is a global provider of spa and wellness services, catering primarily to the cruise line, hospitality and venue-based leisure industries. The company designs and operates on-board spa facilities, salon services and retail boutiques, offering treatments such as massage, facial and body therapies, nail care, hair styling and aesthetic enhancements. Additionally, OneSpaWorld provides program consulting, management, training and product distribution services to its partners, enabling tailored spa experiences across diverse passenger and guest demographics.

OneSpaWorld’s core operations span major cruise lines—such as Carnival Corporation, Royal Caribbean Group, MSC Cruises and Virgin Voyages—as well as luxury resort and hotel brands.

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