onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Price Target Cut to $125.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON - Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Mizuho from $150.00 to $125.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an "outperform" rating on the semiconductor company's stock. Mizuho's price objective would suggest a potential upside of 32.22% from the stock's current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of onsemi in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Truist Financial restated a "hold" rating and issued a $101.00 target price (up from $66.00) on shares of onsemi in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $137.00 price target on shares of onsemi in a research report on Friday. Zacks Research upgraded shares of onsemi from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of onsemi from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $101.77.

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onsemi Stock Up 6.7%

Shares of ON stock opened at $94.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $111.07 and a 200-day moving average of $79.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. onsemi has a 12-month low of $44.56 and a 12-month high of $134.92. The company has a market capitalization of $37.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.97.

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.49 billion. onsemi had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The firm's revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. onsemi has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.650-0.770 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that onsemi will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at onsemi

In related news, CFO Trent Thad sold 30,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $2,790,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 301,194 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $28,011,042. This trade represents a 9.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 0.35% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in onsemi by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,700,884 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $848,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345,894 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in onsemi by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,205,996 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $639,716,000 after buying an additional 877,533 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of onsemi by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,363,805 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $360,828,000 after purchasing an additional 474,725 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of onsemi during the 4th quarter valued at $330,885,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in onsemi by 55.0% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,837,502 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $305,943,000 after buying an additional 2,072,125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.70% of the company's stock.

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About onsemi

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

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