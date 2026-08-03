onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Updates Q3 2026 Earnings Guidance

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON - Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.810-0.930 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.830. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.7 billion-$1.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.7 billion.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ON. Zacks Research lowered shares of onsemi from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of onsemi from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of onsemi from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 20th. TD Cowen cut their price target on onsemi from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a "hold" rating and set a $101.00 price objective (up from $66.00) on shares of onsemi in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $102.24.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on onsemi

onsemi Price Performance

ON traded down $1.21 during trading on Monday, hitting $80.40. The company's stock had a trading volume of 14,243,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,638,102. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.01. onsemi has a twelve month low of $44.56 and a twelve month high of $134.92. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $105.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.92. The company has a current ratio of 4.87, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. onsemi had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 9.46%.onsemi has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.810-0.930 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that onsemi will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

onsemi News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting onsemi this week:

Positive Sentiment: onsemi is being highlighted as a potential “picks-and-shovels” beneficiary of continued artificial-intelligence infrastructure spending, particularly through its power and semiconductor products. 3 Stocks to Buy Before Wall Street Catches On in August

onsemi is being highlighted as a potential “picks-and-shovels” beneficiary of continued artificial-intelligence infrastructure spending, particularly through its power and semiconductor products. Neutral Sentiment: Investors are focused on the upcoming second-quarter report, with consensus estimates calling for earnings of approximately $0.72 per share and revenue of $1.59 billion. The results and management’s outlook will likely determine the next direction for the stock. ON Semiconductor Earnings Are Imminent

Investors are focused on the upcoming second-quarter report, with consensus estimates calling for earnings of approximately $0.72 per share and revenue of $1.59 billion. The results and management’s outlook will likely determine the next direction for the stock. Negative Sentiment: Analyst opinions remain mixed, ranging from Overweight to Neutral, increasing the risk of a muted or volatile reaction if onsemi’s guidance does not exceed elevated expectations. The company’s valuation and recent trading below its 50-day average also leave the shares vulnerable to further selling if the earnings release disappoints.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On onsemi

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ON. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of onsemi by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,847 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in onsemi by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,950 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its stake in onsemi by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 14,973 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in onsemi by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 4,608 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in onsemi by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,884 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. 97.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About onsemi

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

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