Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from Brokerages

Shares of Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA - Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.3333.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OOMA. Citigroup reiterated a "market perform" rating on shares of Ooma in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. B. Riley Financial restated a "buy" rating on shares of Ooma in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on Ooma from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. UBS Group set a $24.00 price target on shares of Ooma in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Ooma in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th.

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Ooma Stock Performance

Shares of Ooma stock opened at $20.24 on Thursday. The company's fifty day moving average is $18.53 and its 200 day moving average is $15.10. Ooma has a twelve month low of $9.79 and a twelve month high of $21.96. The stock has a market cap of $556.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.25 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 26th. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $81.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.84 million. Ooma had a return on equity of 20.21% and a net margin of 3.17%.Ooma has set its FY 2027 guidance at 1.290-1.340 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.330-0.340 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ooma will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ooma

In other Ooma news, Director Russell Mann sold 20,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.35, for a total value of $367,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 116,115 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,130,710.25. This trade represents a 14.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jenny C. Yeh sold 12,840 shares of Ooma stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total value of $251,278.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 264,615 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,178,515.55. This trade represents a 4.63% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 116,895 shares of company stock valued at $2,186,532 in the last quarter. Insiders own 9.90% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFC & Insurance Marketing Inc. purchased a new position in Ooma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Ooma by 225.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,620 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 2,507 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ooma by 28.3% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,359 shares of the technology company's stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in Ooma by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the technology company's stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Ooma by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,466 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.42% of the company's stock.

Ooma Company Profile

Ooma, Inc, headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, is a leading provider of communication services for residential and business customers. Since its founding in 2004, Ooma has built a cloud-based platform that leverages Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) technology to deliver voice, video and data services over broadband networks. The company went public on the New York Stock Exchange in 2015 under the ticker OOMA and has continued to expand its service portfolio to meet evolving customer demands.

For residential users, Ooma offers an all-in-one home phone service that includes its flagship Telo device, mobile and web applications, and optional smart home security features.

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