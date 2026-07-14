OPAL Fuels Inc. (NASDAQ:OPAL) Receives Consensus Rating of "Reduce" from Analysts

Shares of OPAL Fuels Inc. (NASDAQ:OPAL - Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of "Reduce" from the five analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2.7167.

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A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on OPAL shares. Weiss Ratings lowered OPAL Fuels from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Wall Street Zen lowered OPAL Fuels from a "sell" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Sunday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on OPAL Fuels from $2.10 to $2.40 and gave the company a "sell" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded OPAL Fuels from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on OPAL

OPAL Fuels Stock Down 1.4%

OPAL Fuels stock opened at $2.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $353.74 million, a P/E ratio of 29.15 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.21. OPAL Fuels has a twelve month low of $1.65 and a twelve month high of $2.87. The company's 50-day moving average price is $2.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.25.

OPAL Fuels (NASDAQ:OPAL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.16). OPAL Fuels had a negative return on equity of 479.62% and a net margin of 1.33%.The company had revenue of $73.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.87 million.

Insider Activity at OPAL Fuels

In other OPAL Fuels news, Director Scott Mcdougald Sutton purchased 50,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.95 per share, for a total transaction of $97,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 50,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $97,500. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have bought 72,292 shares of company stock valued at $142,845 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 85.69% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of OPAL Fuels

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of OPAL Fuels during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of OPAL Fuels by 18.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,739 shares of the company's stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 6,548 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of OPAL Fuels during the first quarter worth approximately $554,000. J. Derek Lewis & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of OPAL Fuels in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $742,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of OPAL Fuels by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 31,008 shares of the company's stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 8,719 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.16% of the company's stock.

About OPAL Fuels

OPAL Fuels NASDAQ: OPAL is a publicly traded company headquartered in San Diego, California, specializing in the production, distribution and dispensing of renewable natural gas (RNG) for heavy-duty transportation. The company operates a network of RNG fueling stations across California, offering fleets of trucks, transit buses and logistics providers a low-carbon alternative to conventional diesel without requiring significant changes to existing vehicle technology or fueling infrastructure.

OPAL Fuels sources organic byproducts from dairy farms, landfills and food-processing facilities, converting methane-rich biogas into pipeline-quality RNG through a series of anaerobic digestion and gas-upgrading processes.

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