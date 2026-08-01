OPAL Fuels (NASDAQ:OPAL) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

OPAL Fuels (NASDAQ:OPAL - Get Free Report) was upgraded by Wall Street Zen from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of OPAL Fuels from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of OPAL Fuels from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, OPAL Fuels has an average rating of "Sell" and an average target price of $2.40.

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OPAL Fuels Trading Up 5.9%

OPAL opened at $2.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.21. The firm has a market cap of $407.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.58 and a beta of 0.77. OPAL Fuels has a 12 month low of $1.65 and a 12 month high of $2.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.24.

OPAL Fuels (NASDAQ:OPAL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.16). OPAL Fuels had a net margin of 1.33% and a negative return on equity of 479.62%. The company had revenue of $73.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.87 million.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Scott Mcdougald Sutton bought 50,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.95 per share, for a total transaction of $97,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,500. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders purchased a total of 72,292 shares of company stock valued at $142,845 in the last 90 days. 85.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of OPAL Fuels

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in OPAL Fuels by 77.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,206,386 shares of the company's stock valued at $12,261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,268,741 shares during the last quarter. J. Derek Lewis & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of OPAL Fuels during the 4th quarter valued at about $742,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of OPAL Fuels by 91.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 509,294 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,233,000 after buying an additional 243,399 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of OPAL Fuels in the 1st quarter valued at about $554,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of OPAL Fuels in the 2nd quarter valued at about $107,000. 12.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OPAL Fuels Company Profile

OPAL Fuels NASDAQ: OPAL is a publicly traded company headquartered in San Diego, California, specializing in the production, distribution and dispensing of renewable natural gas (RNG) for heavy-duty transportation. The company operates a network of RNG fueling stations across California, offering fleets of trucks, transit buses and logistics providers a low-carbon alternative to conventional diesel without requiring significant changes to existing vehicle technology or fueling infrastructure.

OPAL Fuels sources organic byproducts from dairy farms, landfills and food-processing facilities, converting methane-rich biogas into pipeline-quality RNG through a series of anaerobic digestion and gas-upgrading processes.

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