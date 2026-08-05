Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) Announces Earnings Results

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT - Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.09, FiscalAI reports. The business had revenue of $233.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.68 million. Oportun Financial had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 12.14%. Oportun Financial updated its FY 2026 guidance to 1.500-1.650 EPS.

Here are the key takeaways from Oportun Financial's conference call:

Q2 exceeded guidance , with revenue of $233 million, adjusted EBITDA of $49 million, and seventh consecutive quarter of GAAP profitability; adjusted EPS rose 35% year over year to $0.42.

, with revenue of $233 million, adjusted EBITDA of $49 million, and seventh consecutive quarter of GAAP profitability; adjusted EPS rose 35% year over year to $0.42. Credit performance improved, with annualized net charge-offs falling to 12% and 30-plus-day delinquency reaching 4%, its lowest level since Q4 2021. Management expects further improvement to an 11% charge-off rate in Q3.

Balance-sheet progress continued as unrestricted cash increased to $140 million, corporate debt fell to $135 million, and leverage declined to 6.5 times debt-to-equity; the company remains on track to approach six times leverage by year-end.

Oportun raised its full-year adjusted EBITDA midpoint by $10 million to $168 million and increased expected 2026 interest-expense reduction to at least 15%, supported by debt paydowns and lower funding costs.

Growth will remain deliberately controlled, relying on returning members and secured personal loans while new-member expansion stays constrained. Risk-based pricing, a new credit model, and additional marketing investment are intended to support more precise growth, but management said the broader long-term strategy is still being developed.

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Oportun Financial Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of Oportun Financial stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.06. The stock had a trading volume of 496,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 457,819. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.32. Oportun Financial has a 12-month low of $4.03 and a 12-month high of $7.33. The firm has a market cap of $278.15 million, a P/E ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 1.22.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPRT. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Oportun Financial during the second quarter worth $348,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Oportun Financial by 11.7% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 56,477 shares of the company's stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 5,908 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of Oportun Financial by 176.5% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 58,980 shares of the company's stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 37,647 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Oportun Financial by 51.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 45,414 shares of the company's stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 15,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Oportun Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $233,000. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Oportun Financial from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Oportun Financial in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $7.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Oportun Financial

Oportun Financial Company Profile

Oportun Financial Corporation NASDAQ: OPRT is a financial technology company that provides consumer lending products aimed at serving the underbanked and credit-invisible population in the United States. Headquartered in Redwood City, California, Oportun operates a digital platform that enables borrowers to access credit through unsecured personal installment loans, secured credit-builder loans and a proprietary mobile wallet. The company leverages machine learning and alternative data sources to assess creditworthiness, extending financial services to customers with limited or no traditional credit history.

The company's core offerings include fixed-term installment loans designed to help individuals cover unexpected expenses, consolidate debt or build credit.

Further Reading

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