Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) Updates FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT - Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.500-1.650 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.470. The company issued revenue guidance of $935.0 million-$955.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $943.4 million. Oportun Financial also updated its Q3 2026 guidance to EPS.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on OPRT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Oportun Financial from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Oportun Financial in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $7.00.

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Oportun Financial Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of Oportun Financial stock traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $6.06. The stock had a trading volume of 486,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,315. Oportun Financial has a one year low of $4.03 and a one year high of $7.33. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $5.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.31. The stock has a market cap of $278.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 1.22.

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $233.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.68 million. Oportun Financial had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 12.14%. Oportun Financial has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.650 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Oportun Financial will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oportun Financial

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Oportun Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oportun Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $64,000. PharVision Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Oportun Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in Oportun Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Oportun Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. 82.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Oportun Financial

Oportun Financial Corporation NASDAQ: OPRT is a financial technology company that provides consumer lending products aimed at serving the underbanked and credit-invisible population in the United States. Headquartered in Redwood City, California, Oportun operates a digital platform that enables borrowers to access credit through unsecured personal installment loans, secured credit-builder loans and a proprietary mobile wallet. The company leverages machine learning and alternative data sources to assess creditworthiness, extending financial services to customers with limited or no traditional credit history.

The company's core offerings include fixed-term installment loans designed to help individuals cover unexpected expenses, consolidate debt or build credit.

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