Oportun Financial (OPRT) Projected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT - Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.33 per share and revenue of $230.68 million for the quarter. Oportun Financial has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.650 EPS. Interested persons may visit the the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, August 5, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.21. Oportun Financial had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 1.87%.The business had revenue of $228.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.58 million. On average, analysts expect Oportun Financial to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Oportun Financial Price Performance

NASDAQ:OPRT opened at $5.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $263.47 million, a P/E ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 1.23. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $5.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.29. Oportun Financial has a one year low of $4.03 and a one year high of $7.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oportun Financial

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Oportun Financial by 28.9% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,936,797 shares of the company's stock valued at $10,633,000 after acquiring an additional 433,827 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Oportun Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $132,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Oportun Financial by 499.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 313,446 shares of the company's stock worth $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 261,147 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Oportun Financial by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 124,980 shares of the company's stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 8,752 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Oportun Financial by 238.6% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 191,066 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 134,643 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.70% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on OPRT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Oportun Financial from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Oportun Financial in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $7.00.

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Oportun Financial Company Profile

Oportun Financial Corporation NASDAQ: OPRT is a financial technology company that provides consumer lending products aimed at serving the underbanked and credit-invisible population in the United States. Headquartered in Redwood City, California, Oportun operates a digital platform that enables borrowers to access credit through unsecured personal installment loans, secured credit-builder loans and a proprietary mobile wallet. The company leverages machine learning and alternative data sources to assess creditworthiness, extending financial services to customers with limited or no traditional credit history.

The company's core offerings include fixed-term installment loans designed to help individuals cover unexpected expenses, consolidate debt or build credit.

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