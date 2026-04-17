OppFi (NYSE:OPFI) Price Target Cut to $15.00 by Analysts at Citizens Jmp

OppFi (NYSE:OPFI - Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Citizens Jmp from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a "market outperform" rating on the stock. Citizens Jmp's price target suggests a potential upside of 70.20% from the company's previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of OppFi in a report on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research downgraded OppFi from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $14.75.

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OppFi Stock Up 2.8%

Shares of OPFI stock opened at $8.81 on Friday. OppFi has a 12-month low of $7.36 and a 12-month high of $15.03. The company has a market capitalization of $750.16 million, a PE ratio of -80.16 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.57.

OppFi (NYSE:OPFI - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $85.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.80 million. OppFi had a return on equity of 45.42% and a net margin of 4.41%.OppFi has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.760-1.840 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that OppFi will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at OppFi

In other OppFi news, Director Jocelyn Moore sold 8,190 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.53, for a total value of $69,860.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 39,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $333,318.28. This trade represents a 17.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 72.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of OppFi

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in OppFi in the fourth quarter worth approximately $119,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of OppFi by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 48,580 shares of the company's stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 11,338 shares in the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OppFi during the 4th quarter worth approximately $730,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of OppFi by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 82,039 shares of the company's stock valued at $887,000 after acquiring an additional 12,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of OppFi in the 4th quarter valued at $350,000. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OppFi Company Profile

OppFi NYSE: OPFI is a financial technology company that provides digital lending and credit solutions designed to meet the needs of near-prime consumers in the United States. Through its technology-driven platform, OppFi offers unsecured installment loans under the OppLoans brand, allowing borrowers to access credit online or via mobile devices. The company leverages proprietary data analytics and machine learning models to assess credit risk, streamline underwriting processes and deliver personalized loan products with transparent terms.

Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, OppFi was founded in 2013 with a mission to increase financial inclusion for underserved and underbanked populations.

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