OptimizeRx Corp. (NASDAQ:OPRX) Receives Average Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from Brokerages

OptimizeRx Corp. (NASDAQ:OPRX - Get Free Report) has received an average rating of "Moderate Buy" from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.5714.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on OPRX. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on shares of OptimizeRx from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Zacks Research raised shares of OptimizeRx from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of OptimizeRx from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of OptimizeRx from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, B. Riley Financial reissued a "buy" rating and set a $11.00 price objective (down from $28.00) on shares of OptimizeRx in a research report on Friday, March 6th.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On OptimizeRx

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of OptimizeRx during the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx in the 4th quarter worth about $535,000. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx in the 4th quarter worth about $1,175,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx in the 4th quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 73,488 shares of the company's stock worth $901,000 after acquiring an additional 25,502 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.47% of the company's stock.

OptimizeRx Stock Performance

Shares of OPRX opened at $6.80 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.57 million, a P/E ratio of 26.15 and a beta of 1.28. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $7.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.05. OptimizeRx has a 12 month low of $5.54 and a 12 month high of $22.25.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, January 31st. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter. OptimizeRx had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 10.61%. As a group, analysts predict that OptimizeRx will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

OptimizeRx declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, March 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 6.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company's board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

OptimizeRx Company Profile

OptimizeRx, Inc is a healthcare technology company that operates a digital health network designed to facilitate communication between pharmaceutical manufacturers, payers and healthcare providers. Through its cloud-based platform, OptimizeRx delivers targeted digital interventions—such as patient savings messages, clinical content and product information—directly into electronic health record (EHR) workflows at the point of care. By integrating with leading EHR systems, the company helps life sciences organizations optimize brand engagement, improve patient adherence and support informed prescribing decisions.

The company's core offerings include digital prescription benefit notifications, co-pay assistance alerts and real-time clinical messaging tailored to specific patient populations.

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