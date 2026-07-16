OptimizeRx Corp. (NASDAQ:OPRX) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

OptimizeRx Corp. (NASDAQ:OPRX - Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totaling 1,129,328 shares, a decrease of 39.0% from the June 15th total of 1,851,668 shares. Currently, 6.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 624,522 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

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OptimizeRx Stock Up 2.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:OPRX traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $6.78. 68,436 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 451,646. The company has a market capitalization of $127.27 million, a PE ratio of 19.39 and a beta of 1.08. OptimizeRx has a 52-week low of $4.54 and a 52-week high of $22.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 5.37 and a current ratio of 5.37. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $5.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.59.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.13. OptimizeRx had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 6.37%.The firm had revenue of $19.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.74 million. As a group, research analysts predict that OptimizeRx will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OptimizeRx

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPRX. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new position in OptimizeRx in the first quarter worth approximately $1,185,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its stake in OptimizeRx by 180.1% in the first quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 49,022 shares of the company's stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 31,518 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its stake in OptimizeRx by 1.9% in the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 601,921 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,780,000 after acquiring an additional 11,247 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in OptimizeRx by 633.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 216,856 shares of the company's stock worth $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 187,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in OptimizeRx by 83.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 98,633 shares of the company's stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 44,844 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.47% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OPRX shares. B. Riley Financial reduced their price objective on OptimizeRx from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Research lowered OptimizeRx from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on OptimizeRx from $20.00 to $11.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on OptimizeRx from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, UBS Group set a $10.00 price target on OptimizeRx in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $13.43.

Read Our Latest Research Report on OPRX

About OptimizeRx

OptimizeRx, Inc is a healthcare technology company that operates a digital health network designed to facilitate communication between pharmaceutical manufacturers, payers and healthcare providers. Through its cloud-based platform, OptimizeRx delivers targeted digital interventions—such as patient savings messages, clinical content and product information—directly into electronic health record (EHR) workflows at the point of care. By integrating with leading EHR systems, the company helps life sciences organizations optimize brand engagement, improve patient adherence and support informed prescribing decisions.

The company's core offerings include digital prescription benefit notifications, co-pay assistance alerts and real-time clinical messaging tailored to specific patient populations.

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