OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average - Should You Sell?

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPHC - Get Free Report)'s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.61 and traded as high as $5.90. OptimumBank shares last traded at $5.83, with a volume of 31,244 shares.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on OPHC shares. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on OptimumBank in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $6.50 target price on the stock. Brean Capital began coverage on OptimumBank in a research report on Monday, April 20th. They set a "buy" rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Zacks Research raised OptimumBank to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Compass Point upgraded OptimumBank from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $6.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $6.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on OPHC

OptimumBank Stock Up 2.6%

The business's fifty day moving average is $5.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.21. The stock has a market cap of $71.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Institutional Trading of OptimumBank

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OPHC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in OptimumBank by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 28,809 shares of the bank's stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 5,720 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new position in shares of OptimumBank in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of OptimumBank by 13.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 124,600 shares of the bank's stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 14,400 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of OptimumBank during the second quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in shares of OptimumBank by 112.2% during the third quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 46,460 shares of the bank's stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 24,569 shares during the period. 7.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About OptimumBank

OptimumBank, Inc NASDAQ: OPHC is a Texas-chartered commercial bank holding company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, with community banking operations primarily in Texas and South Florida. Founded in 2005, OptimumBank delivers a full suite of deposit and lending products designed to meet the needs of small-to-medium sized businesses, real estate developers, and individual consumers. Through its network of full-service branches and digital platforms, the bank focuses on relationship-driven banking and personalized service.

On the lending side, OptimumBank offers commercial real estate financing, including construction loans, permanent mortgage loans, and land acquisition facilities.

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