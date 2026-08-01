Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) Upgraded to "Buy" at Wall Street Zen

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH - Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report released on Saturday.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley set a $28.00 target price on Option Care Health in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Stephens reissued an "equal weight" rating and set a $24.00 target price (down from $30.00) on shares of Option Care Health in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "hold" rating and issued a $24.00 price target (down from $26.00) on shares of Option Care Health in a report on Thursday. UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Option Care Health in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Option Care Health from $37.00 to $23.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $29.92.

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Option Care Health Stock Up 2.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:OPCH opened at $23.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 17.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.79. Option Care Health has a 1 year low of $18.01 and a 1 year high of $36.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. Option Care Health had a return on equity of 18.74% and a net margin of 3.68%.The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Option Care Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.850-1.920 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Option Care Health will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Option Care Health

In other news, Director Harry M. Jansen Kraemer, Jr. bought 36,610 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.41 per share, with a total value of $783,820.10. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 450,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,634,500. This trade represents a 8.86% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Charles Rademacher bought 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.18 per share, with a total value of $264,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 695,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,723,319.36. This trade represents a 1.83% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders bought a total of 73,264 shares of company stock valued at $1,548,316 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Option Care Health

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in Option Care Health by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 190,257 shares of the company's stock worth $3,990,000 after acquiring an additional 38,856 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Option Care Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 13,829 shares of the company's stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Option Care Health by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 42,649 shares of the company's stock worth $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Finally, Summitry LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Option Care Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. 98.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Option Care Health

Option Care Health NASDAQ: OPCH is a leading provider of home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company specializes in the administration of injectable therapies, including antibiotics, nutrition, hydration, immunoglobulin, pain management and specialty pharmaceuticals. Through its nationwide network of infusion pharmacies and nursing professionals, Option Care Health delivers customized care plans and in-home nursing visits to patients managing complex or chronic conditions outside of a hospital setting.

Option Care Health traces its current structure to the completion of its merger with BioScrip in early 2021, combining two of the industry's most experienced home infusion businesses.

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