Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Down 2.7% - Here's What Happened

Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) was down 2.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $127.60 and last traded at $127.96. Approximately 50,943,073 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 78% from the average session volume of 28,612,535 shares. The stock had previously closed at $131.54.

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Key Oracle News

Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ORCL shares. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $284.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a "mixed" rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Stephens reaffirmed an "equal weight" rating and set a $164.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Oracle from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Oracle has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $268.27.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ORCL

Oracle Price Performance

The stock's 50-day moving average is $182.48 and its 200 day moving average is $171.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $368.58 billion, a PE ratio of 21.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.72.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $19.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $19.10 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 25.37% and a return on equity of 58.62%. Oracle's quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. Oracle has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 1.720-1.760 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 8.050-8.050 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Oracle Corporation will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 10th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Oracle's dividend payout ratio is 34.31%.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In other Oracle news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.16, for a total value of $63,664,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 400,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,664,000. The trade was a 50.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Stuart Levey sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.19, for a total value of $2,642,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 3,429 shares of the company's stock, valued at $604,155.51. The trade was a 81.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 40.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Oracle

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HFM Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Oracle by 290.9% in the 4th quarter. HFM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Basepoint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Osbon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company's stock.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle's product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

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