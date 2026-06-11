Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Down 8.6% - Here's Why

Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) dropped 8.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $175.28 and last traded at $184.0270. Approximately 63,141,874 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 130% from the average daily volume of 27,465,563 shares. The stock had previously closed at $201.26.

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Key Stories Impacting Oracle

Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ORCL shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $284.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday. BTIG Research reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $267.68.

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Oracle Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $529.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.65. The stock's 50-day moving average is $183.16 and its 200-day moving average is $177.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.15. Oracle had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 62.70%. The firm had revenue of $19.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. The business's revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. Oracle has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 1.720-1.760 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 8.050-8.050 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Oracle Corporation will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 10th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. Oracle's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.91%.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In other Oracle news, EVP Stuart Levey sold 15,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.19, for a total value of $2,642,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 3,429 shares of the company's stock, valued at $604,155.51. This represents a 81.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 40.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Oracle

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ORCL. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Oracle by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 174,802,084 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $34,070,674,000 after buying an additional 5,841,584 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,527,759 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $14,916,026,000 after acquiring an additional 3,216,915 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,734,944 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $7,328,754,000 after acquiring an additional 665,374 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Oracle by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 30,137,126 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $5,874,070,000 after acquiring an additional 6,826,299 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Oracle by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,125,099 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $5,286,953,000 after purchasing an additional 495,146 shares in the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle's product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

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