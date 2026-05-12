Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Stock Price Down 3.6% - Here's What Happened

Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) shares fell 3.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $180.87 and last traded at $186.8060. 21,358,774 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 28,038,711 shares. The stock had previously closed at $193.84.

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Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on ORCL. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Oracle from $350.00 to $250.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Bank of America began coverage on Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. They set a "buy" rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Citizens Jmp lowered their price target on Oracle from $342.00 to $285.00 and set a "market outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $313.00 price target on Oracle in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oracle has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $260.11.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ORCL

Oracle Price Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $184.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The stock has a market cap of $537.26 billion, a PE ratio of 33.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.55.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.08. Oracle had a return on equity of 62.70% and a net margin of 25.30%.The firm had revenue of $17.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Oracle has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.960-2.000 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Oracle Corporation will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Oracle's dividend payout ratio is 35.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In related news, EVP Stuart Levey sold 15,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.19, for a total transaction of $2,642,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 3,429 shares of the company's stock, valued at $604,155.51. This trade represents a 81.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 40.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 8.4% in the third quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 40,946 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $11,516,000 after purchasing an additional 3,184 shares during the last quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the third quarter worth about $689,000. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.8% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 406,544 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $114,336,000 after purchasing an additional 7,320 shares during the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 3.2% in the third quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 99,400 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $27,955,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in Oracle by 62.1% during the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 483,000 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $135,839,000 after acquiring an additional 184,996 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company's stock.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle's product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

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